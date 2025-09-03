PGAV celebrates its 60th anniversary

In August, PGAV marked 60 years of shaping memorable destinations. Founded in 1965, the company has built a legacy of creativity, innovation, and trusted partnerships which includes Atlantis suspended as though still in flight at the Kennedy Space Center, the then world’s largest aquarium at Georgia Aquarium, the storied legacy of Biltmore Estate, and collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Early collaborations with Anheuser-Busch laid the groundwork for a service model characterized by strong partnerships and innovation. That spirit soon expanded into zoo habitats, including the Saint Louis Zoo’s Penguin & Puffin Coast, which redefined the way guests and wildlife interact in the first indoor, open-air penguin habitat. More recently, that tradition of innovation continued globally with the design of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor marine park.

Recognizing the importance of guest insights, PGAV integrated the visitor’s perspective into the planning process. This approach deepens the understanding of the guest journey, allowing designers to create cohesive experiences rooted in rich storytelling. This philosophy is evident at destinations like Rulantica at Europa-Park, where narrative threads flow seamlessly through the waterpark, and at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., where the guest experience informed the design approach. “PGAV has grown through steady evolution. At our core, we’ve remained who we are – curious, empathetic, and committed to understanding the guest. That empathy led us naturally into storytelling, where we discovered new ways to connect with guests and make the world better,” said Mike Konzen, PGAV Chairman of the Board.

Today, PGAV continues to evolve with a changing world, harnessing new technologies, visualization tools, media production, and interactive design. At the Missouri History Museum, for example, the 1904 World’s Fair exhibit features a 3-D scale model animated with projections that transform the landscape from a bustling day in 1904 into present-day St. Louis. The experience invites visitors to reflect on how the city’s past and present intersect, deepened by multimedia storytelling that unpacks the Fair’s complex history.

Looking ahead, PGAV remains dedicated to carrying its culture, values, and leadership into the future. “PGAV stays true to who we are, while embracing the freedom to reinvent and think boldly. The lessons of the past 60 years fuel our drive to imagine what’s next and to shape the innovations that will define the next 60,” Diane Lochner, PGAV Principal, said.