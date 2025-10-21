ETC launches new 8-Port DMX Gateways as part of Response Mk2 DMX family of products

ETC is expanding its Response Mk2 DMX Gateway family with two new 8-port options: a full-width Gateway with (8) XLR connections, and a half-width Gateway with (8) terminal connections.

Kirk Starks, ETC Marketing Product Manager, says, “No matter if there are a bunch of homeruns from LED coves running back to an equipment rack, or a complex concert rig, I’m excited about the possibilities that come with trusted DMX control from these new 8-port gateways.” These higher-density gateways deliver the same system functionality at a lower price, while utilizing less rack space. With multiple mounting options and repositionable network ports, the Response Mk2 8-port DMX Gateway fits comfortably wherever it is needed.

The Terminal version is the same size as ETC’s current 4-port Gateway, packing twice the number of 3-position terminal connections into the same amount of space. Using an existing rack-mount kit, it is possible to get 16 ports of DMX output into a 1U rack space by mounting two 8-port terminal gateways side-by-side.