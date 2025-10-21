ISE 2026 and EdTech Congress to be co-hosted in Barcelona

Now in its 12th edition, EdTech Congress Barcelona will run alongside ISE, taking place on February 4-5, 2026, at the Palau de Congressos, Barcelona. The two-day event, co-hosted with ISE, is one of the leading events in the education calendar. Under this new partnership, the organizations aim to take the event to the next level and broaden its international reach, creating a unique platform where ideas can flourish, visions can converge, and the future of learning and technology can be transformed.

The involvement of ISE marks a pivotal moment in EdTech Congress Barcelona’s evolution as it enters a new phase focused on driving innovation in education and advancing professional development, reinforcing its commitment of creating a purpose-led community. Following the congress’ success at the beginning of the year, hosting 52 exhibitors and welcoming 1,643 attendees consisting of education decision-makers and public authorities, ambitions for the 2026 show are high. With an extensive content program rich in industry knowledge, the next congress will focus on AI and delve into its ability to effectively enhance education processes and environments.

Ramon Eixarch, President of EduTech Cluster states: “This collaboration is a milestone for the European EdTech ecosystem. By joining forces with ISE and Fira de Barcelona, we are creating a global platform where educational leaders, innovators, and technology providers can come together to shape meaningful, scalable solutions. Our focus on AI for the 2026 edition reflects our belief that technology, when used with purpose, can empower teachers, engage students, and close learning gaps worldwide.”

Constantí Serrallonga, General Manager of Fira de Barcelona adds: “At Fira de Barcelona we are excited to take this project forward as it aligns with our core values of promoting innovation in fields with a high impact potential. What’s more, we consider it a privilege to act as a bridge between two professional sectors, audiovisual and education, so that, together with the latest technology, we can drive changes that take society forward.”

This strategic partnership reinforces ISE’s commitment to Barcelona and its evolving legacy within the city. ISE plans to continue its investment into the edtech market, recognizing its growing importance, with initiatives such as the Connected Classroom, making a return for ISE 2026. Debuting at ISE 2025, the Connected Classroom, powered by Logitech, was an immersive showcase experience, boasting the latest edtech innovations in a 120-square-meter (nearly 1,300-square-foot) classroom set up, highlighting the possibilities for the future of “connected” learning.

“I’m delighted to share this collaboration, which underscores our commitment to advancing innovation and thought leadership at the intersection of education and technology,” comments Mike Blackman, Managing Director at Integerated Systems Events. “By co-hosting the event, we aim to introduce attendees to forward-thinking concepts and transformative products that can enrich learning environments. Together, we are creating a platform that pushes the boundaries of 21st-century learning and inspires the design of the classrooms of tomorrow.”