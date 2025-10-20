Miral destinations Yas Island & Saadiyat Island experience record-breaking attendance metrics

Miral, creator of immersive destination and experiences in Abu Dhabi, announces record-breaking summer for Yas Island, the UAE’s leisure and entertainment destination, and Saadiyat Island, the UAE’s destination of pristine beaches, luxurious resorts and cultural experiences. The summer witnessed a surge in visitors, where Yas Island recorded a 15% increase in visitation numbers while Saadiyat Island saw 14% increase across its cultural landmarks and hotels.

Yas Theme Parks witnessed its best summer ever, achieving a 9% increase in visits compared to last year, with August, alone, achieving a 16% surge and international visitation growing by 50% year-on-year. The Yas Theme Parks also saw particularly strong contributions from key markets including the GCC (+31%), China (+31%), Russia (+86%), and U.K. (+47%).

As for Saadiyat Island, this summer saw a 14% increase in cultural landmark visitation, with the newest attraction, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, surpassing visitation expectations since its opening in April 2025.

Hotels’ performance across both destinations this summer also saw growth. Yas Island achieved an average occupancy rate of 85% over the summer, with occupancy peaking at more than 90% and ADR reaching its highest at AED 1,470 ($400) at The WB Abu Dhabi hotel in August 2025, alone. As for Saadiyat Island, its hotels and resorts recorded a strong 66% hotel occupancy and achieved its highest ADR at an average of around AED 1,000 all through summer.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral said: “This summer has been a milestone season, with growth across Yas Island’s world-class attractions, and Saadiyat Island’s cultural landmarks, combined with the exceptional debut of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat, reflecting the strength of Abu Dhabi’s diverse leisure and cultural offering. These results show that visitors from across the globe are increasingly seeking the immersive experiences our emirate provides, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for tourism.”

Elsewhere on Yas Island, footfall on Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront increased by 27% compared to last summer.

With hotel occupancy on Yas Island peaking this summer, the Yas Neighbour Hotel Partner program, launched last year, delivered impressive results, recording a 67% growth. The program’s performance highlights the strength of Yas Island’s integrated proposition and its pivotal role in driving Abu Dhabi’s wider tourism agenda. By leveraging Yas Island’s success to that of the neighbor hotels in the capital, the project not only adds visitor capacity but also boosts the destination’s overall value chain

Yas Island’s popular “Kids Go Free” offering recorded a 31% growth in 2025. This, coupled with the destination’s continued commitment to enhancing its summer experiences, drove significant visitation from key source markets including GCC, U.K., India and Russia.