SeaWorld San Diego to open reimagined Shark Encounter in spring 2026

SeaWorld San Diego has unveiled plans for a reimagined Shark Encounter, set to debut in spring 2026. As one of the park’s most iconic animal exhibits, the all-new experience will transport guests into an aquatic environment – inviting them to explore the ocean and discover the beauty and power of sharks. The current Shark Encounter has closed to begin work on this renovation.

This new exhibit will invite guests to challenge conventional perceptions through a fully immersive 360-degree experience – from watching sharks glide overhead to feeding them. Guests will encounter new species of sharks, alongside a diverse array of marine animals and fish. Through an underwater journey featuring multimedia and revitalized habitats, adults and children alike will be immersed in an environment that encourages them to discover something new about sharks.

“This is more than a refresh – it’s a reinvention,” said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld San Diego Park President. “The revamped Shark Encounter is designed to engage the senses and imagination like never before, bringing guests closer to sharks in powerful, memorable ways. This revitalization is part of our ongoing investment in the park to create innovative, immersive experiences that also support marine conservation and education.”

The reimagined experience will continue to showcase the diversity of sharks featured at SeaWorld San Diego, with 11 different species including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks, and the endangered Australian leopard shark – part of a Species Survival Plan through AZA-accredited facilities, as well as new sharks and other fish for guests to meet and learn about. Almost all of the species at Shark Encounter are listed as vulnerable or near threatened, reinforcing SeaWorld’s commitment to education and species protection.

Combining visual upgrades with immersive and educational storytelling, the all-new Shark Encounter is designed to spark curiosity and deepen understanding of shark species and their vital role in ocean ecosystems. Moving away from traditional fear-based portrayals, the refreshed Shark Encounter educates guests about the incredible diversity of sharks – over 400 species worldwide – highlighting their varied sizes, shapes, and fascinating adaptations that contribute to healthy oceans.

Multimedia elements elevate the experience: an overhead video ceiling in the hallway showcases diverse sharks swimming above, leading guests toward the underwater tunnel, while a multi-screen video installation in the finale surrounds visitors with rare live footage of shark diversity in an 8-minute presentation. Informative signage and engaging storytelling throughout debunk common shark myths and spotlight SeaWorld San Diego’s ongoing local and global conservation efforts. Guests will discover a new surge tank that simulates crashing waves washing into a shallow tide pool, providing a sensory, interactive glimpse into the dynamic coastal environments sharks call home.

As part of the all-new experience, SeaWorld will introduce an exclusive VIP Shark Tour, giving guests the opportunity to learn up-close how the park’s zoological specialists feed and care for the sharks. The tour also includes access to a brand-new walkway above the shark habitat, offering a dramatic, elevated view of these fascinating animals from a unique perspective.