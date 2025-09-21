7thSense launches CurtainUp, a new sister company specializing in technical project management

Building on over two decades of experience in the professional audiovisual (AV) industry, 7thSense announced the launch of its new sister company, CurtainUp. CurtainUp is driven by a team of experts dedicated to delivering exceptional technical project management, tailored software solutions, proof of concept testing, and innovative display system design.

Founded by pixel technology experts and industry veterans Richard Brown, Matt Barton, and Adam Neale, CurtainUp brings a combined wealth of experience in solving complex technical challenges in live entertainment, theme parks, museums, and immersive environments around the globe.

“For over twenty years, 7thSense has helped customers open shows, experiences and attractions on time by providing the highest quality, flexible AV products,” said Brown. “With CurtainUp, we’re expanding on that legacy. We’re giving clients direct access to a dedicated team that’s focused on project management, technical problem solving, innovation, and turning creative vision into reality while 7thSense continues to expand its AV product offerings.”

CurtainUp’s wide range of services include:

Technical project direction and management: End-to-end guidance from design through delivery, ensuring projects stay on schedule and exceed expectations.

Rapid prototyping and feasibility analyses to test bold ideas, early on in a project. Display system innovation development: Advanced design and integration for next-generation display experiences.

“Our approach is grounded in the unshakable rule of entertainment that is ‘The show must go on,’” said Barton. “That mantra continues with CurtainUp. We’re here to make sure no creative ambition is too big, and no technical challenge is too complex.”

“We are incredibly excited about what this means for the industry,” notes Neale. “CurtainUp is here to collaborate with integration partners and offer services that strengthen and support project teams. With a commitment to ensuring success at every stage, from concept to curtain call.”

Barton will be attending IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona from September 22-26. Attendees will be able to find Barton between the Experience UK stand (#2-118) and the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) stand (#1-1027).