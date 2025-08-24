Europa-Park mascots come to the big screen in the U.K. and Ireland

For the first time ever, the popular Europa-Park mascots Ed and Edda will come to the big screen across the U.K. and Ireland. The film features the familiar voices of Gemma Arterton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Hayley Atwell, Lenny Henry and Rob Beckett.

Released by KAZOO FILMS, Grand Prix of Europe was produced by Michael Mack, Managing Partner of Europa-Park and Founder of the entertainment company MACK Magic. It was created in the MACK Animation studios in Hanover, which are one of Europe’s leading animation studios and were responsible for cinema films such as Animals United and the Monster Family franchise. The film was directed by Waldemar Fast, who has worked in the animation industry as a director and animator for over 20 years. The heroes of the film are characters known from Europa-Park which is one of Europe’s largest theme park resorts with over 7 million visitors a year.

Edda is a young mouse with a big dream of becoming a racing superstar. One day her world turns upside down when she gets a chance to race in the Grand Prix of Europe, disguised as her idol, Ed. As she competes, Edda faces a series of challenges and traps on the racetrack, which test her resilience and racing skills – but this isn’t just about speed; it’s about courage, helping your friends and family and proving even the biggest dreams can come true.

Thanks to MACK Magic’s comprehensive multimedia concept, the story can be experienced across a range of different media. Grand Prix fans can get in on the racing action in their own living rooms with the official video game based on the film, Ed & Edda: GRAND PRIX – Racing Champions, while visitors to Europa-Park have been able to immerse themselves in the exciting world of the feature film since the start of the season in the new interactive family attraction GRAND PRIX EDventure.

Michael Mack emphasizes: “This is a milestone for the eighth generation of our family business, with which we are now also establishing ourselves as film producers. At the same time, it is a project close to our hearts that transports the magic of Europa-Park to a new medium: GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE takes viewers on a journey across Europe, combining emotion, speed and humor and telling the story of the courage to dream big. A film for the whole family.”