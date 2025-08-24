Play Playground expands Las Vegas footprint with Duck Duck Boom!

Play Playground, Las Vegas’ social game experience and bar, launched an expansion of its footprint at Luxor Hotel and Casino with the debut of Duck Duck Boom! – a high-energy, arena-style attraction located just across from the main venue on the Atrium Level.

Designed for up to eight players per round, Duck Duck Boom! features two rotating boom arms that sweep across the 30-foot by 30-foot inflatable arena, challenging participants to stay on their feet and be the last one standing. Combining the intensity of a bull ride with the excitement of a game show, this extension of Play Playground’s footprint brings spontaneous play and high-stakes entertainment to new heights.

This addition not only amplifies Play Playground’s offerings at Luxor but also strengthens its position as a must-visit experiential venue on the Las Vegas Strip. With more than 20 larger-than-life games, interactive puzzles and hilarious physical challenges as well as playful cocktails, classic bar food and a no-screens-required ethos, Play Playground delivers a high-energy alternative to typical Strip attractions.

“With Duck Duck Boom!, we’re expanding our footprint to meet that demand for purely analog experiences with a high-energy, laugh-out-loud challenge that’s as fun to play as it is to watch,” said Jennifer Worthington, CEO and co-founder of Play Social Inc. “Whether guests are jumping over spinning arms or wiping out in front of their friends, it’s the kind of experience that gets people off their phones and coming back for more.”

Play Playground and the Duck Duck Boom! experience are both located on the Atrium Level at the Luxor Resort and Casino. Both destinations are open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to midnight. Duck Duck Boom! has no age restrictions, but guests must be at least 48 inches to play.