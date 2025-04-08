IAAPA Honors 2025 reveals new event highlights

With less than three weeks until IAAPA’s annual awards event, the global association for the attractions industry has unveiled new details and enhancements to IAAPA Honors 2025 taking place April 28-30 at Germany’s Europa-Park. The three-day program promises insider access into the park’s operations, a comprehensive lineup of speakers, world-class entertainment, and the IAAPA Brass Ring Awards presentations – all set against the backdrop of Europa-Park’s 50th anniversary celebration.

On Monday, April 28, the event kicks off with a three-hour EDUTour of the Mack Rides factory, offering attendees a glimpse into the production of renowned roller coasters, water rides, and dark rides. Alternatively, attendees can tour Europa-Park and Rulantica Water Park, providing an opportunity to explore the park from a different perspective before the Honors programming begins.

For the welcome reception, Europa-Park will transform its catering kitchen space into a dining experience with multiple cooking stations, gourmet finger food, and drinks. Live music will also accompany the evening, setting the stage for an unforgettable networking opportunity.

Exclusive experiences at Europa-Park

Attendees may opt to participate in industry-specific guided tours, including but not limited to:

Food & Beverage Tour: Behind-the-scenes access at Fjord Restaurant, Eatrenalin, and Hotel Kronasar, showcasing each venue’s unique dining experiences.

Marketing Tour: A guided tour of the award-winning Voltron Nevera coaster powered by Rimac, where project leads will share insights into the two-year marketing and communications campaign behind the attraction's highly anticipated debut.

Human Resources Tour: Attendees will see what it's like to work at Europa-Park as they explore the employee housing area, Welcome Center, Health Center, and Mack Academy.

Also included in event registration is complimentary access to Europa-Park including the new Ed & Edda's Grand Prix of Europe attraction, Rulantica Water Park, and the YULLBE VR attraction.

Insights from industry leaders

Tying into the exclusive EDUTours and awards component, IAAPA has enlisted several subject matter experts to share their expertise.

Mathieu Renier and Russ Gaines are the latest industry experts to be added to the speaker lineup for IAAPA Honors. Renier, co-founder and CEO of Sparkx Sportainment Group, will share his insights on personalization in retail. Gaines, director of planning and business support for Thorpe Park – Merlin Entertainments, will share proven case studies on guest behavior and the influence of retail.

Stephanie Morehead, project manager of integrated strategy and communications for Disney Live Entertainment, will join Katja Mack, founder and CEO of Europa-Park's Talent Academy, alongside Amanda J. Thompson, OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, in a Tuesday afternoon session to discuss crafting immersive entertainment experiences that leave lasting impressions.

The event will also feature a fireside chat with the Mack family and IAAPA President and CEO Jakob Wahl, followed by keynote addresses from Wim Hubrechtsen of SnowWorld, who will speak on company expansion, and Dr. Robert C. Hanea of Therme Group, a global investor in the waterpark industry, who will share his perspective on immersive destinations.

Other panelists include Thomas Buijtenweg from Breda University who will share his insights on artificial intelligence and Eric Jafari of AENDRE who will talk about workforce challenges.

Honoring excellence in the attractions industry

The IAAPA Brass Ring Awards will highlight achievements across various categories – from out-of-the-box marketing campaigns and seasonal events to excellence in sustainable operations. IAAPA will award those who constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible. Attendees will also get a firsthand look at the finalist showcase, featuring award-worthy items and a food and beverage tasting with samples from the top entries.

Liseberg Applause Award

Continuing the tradition from last year’s IAAPA Honors in Las Vegas, Liseberg CEO Andreas Andersen and IAAPA will join forces to announce the Liseberg Applause Award winner on the gala’s stage Wednesday night. First presented in 1980 in conjunction with IAAPA Expo in New Orleans, the Applause Award recognizes excellence and inspiration in the attractions industry.

The Grand Finale

The robust program will conclude with a gala celebrating the recently announced Inspiration, Service, and Young Professional Award winners, a dinner show and wrap-up party at Europa-Park’s Confertainment Center.

Attendees are also invited to extend their inspirational experience and partake in a post-tour to the Swiss Alps and IAAPA Chairman Massimiliano Freddi’s Wonderwood facility in Italy from May 1-3. Additional registration required.