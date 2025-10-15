New dining concept to replace Houlihan’s at Hershey

Hershey Entertainment & Resorts announced an all-new dining concept – Hershey Social Restaurant + Bar, opening in spring 2026 in the current Houlihan’s location.

Located near the corner of Cocoa and Chocolate Avenue, Hershey Social will bring bold flavors, signature cocktails and over-the-top desserts inspired by Hershey’s chocolate roots to the downtown area. The reimagined space will feature a casual setting and expanded bar.

After nearly 20 years of serving the Hershey community, Houlihan’s will remain open through December 31, 2025, for guests to enjoy dinner and drink specials. Houlihan’s gift cards will continue to be accepted at this location through the end of the year. Hershey Entertainment & Resorts gift cards can be used throughout the destination, including the new restaurant next spring.

Hershey Social Restaurant + Bar will join Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ 14 other restaurants.