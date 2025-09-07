Hexogon Group makes record-breaking purchase of Christie Griffin 4K50-RGB projectors

Christie announced that Hexogon Group, one of Asia’s largest rental and staging companies and the multimedia and projection mapping specialist in Singapore, has made the world’s largest single purchase of Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors.

Known for its inventory of high-performance projectors and advanced audiovisual and lighting technologies, Hexogon has won multiple international accolades for its large-scale projection mapping projects across Asia. Even with the recent substantial investment in Christie’s flagship 3DLP RGB pure laser projection system, the company also plans to expand its Griffyn 4K50-RGB inventory further within the next year.

Adrian Goh, Managing Director of Hexogon Group, said, “We have extensively tested the Griffyn 4K50-RGB at various events and have been highly impressed by its performance, color accuracy, and reliability. This investment marks our complete transition from conventional lamp-based projection to laser illumination, reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible operations. At the same time, it allows us to modernize and grow our fleet with advanced, high brightness 4K projectors, enabling us to deliver even larger and more ambitious projection mapping projects across Asia.”

The Christie Griffyn 4K50-RGB delivers 50,000 lumens of brightness, ~98% Rec. 2020 color gamut, and native 4K resolution. Compact yet powerful, it delivers visuals while operating at only 54dBA even at full brightness. Embedded Christie LiteLOC™ technology maintains color balance and brightness over time, regardless of fluctuations in ambient temperature. The projector offers versatile connectivity, omnidirectional operation, and remote-controlled electronic color convergence (ECC) for color alignment. With an efficiency of 13.2 lumens per watt, it supports Hexogon’s sustainability goals by lowering power consumption and reducing carbon emissions.

The Griffyn 4K50-RGB also supports optional high frame rate (HFR) playback – up to 120Hz at 4K and 480Hz at 2K. It comes equipped with Christie Twist™ warping and blending and is compatible with Christie Mystique™, the automated camera-based alignment and recalibration solution.

Goh added, “The Griffyn 4K50-RGB strengthens our confidence in elevating projection mapping and live events to an entirely new level. With plans to expand our fleet beyond 100 units over the coming year – depending on operational requirements and configurations – it enhances our capability to support events across Singapore, throughout Southeast Asia, and beyond. This strategic investment aligns closely with our long-term vision to maintain the region’s most advanced and reliable projection fleet.”

Headquartered in Singapore, Hexogon has steadily expanded its presence across Asia with offices in Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Over the years, the company has deployed Christie projectors for various landmark events, including the 2015 Southeast Asian sporting event, where it set a Guinness World Record for the brightest projected image ever produced at a single event.

Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie, commented, “We are deeply grateful to Adrian and the Hexogon team for their trust in our Griffyn 4K50-RGB projectors. Our partnership with Hexogon spans more than a decade, and it is inspiring to see how far we’ve come together. With this acquisition, Hexogon is poised to push the boundaries of projection mapping even further, delivering awe-inspiring projects on a scale never seen before. We are proud to support their vision and strengthen their capabilities across the region.”