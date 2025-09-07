Inaugural Expo Innovation Award honorees announced

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) and the Global Industrial and Social Progress Research Institute (GISPRI) have announced the laureates of the inaugural edition of the Expo Innovation Award, launched at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai.

The Expo Innovation Award in Technological Innovation has been awarded to Inkspire 3D for the project “Engineered Reefs: 3D Solutions for Ocean Revival,” a pioneering startup dedicated to restoring coral ecosystems through advanced 3D-printed materials and biocompatible bioinks. Showcased in the pavilion of Saudi Arabia, the project has demonstrated proven success in promoting long-term coral growth, exemplifying how cutting-edge and sustainable technology can address biodiversity loss and help build resilience against climate change.

Docodemo Expo iniative with Italy’s pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. Photo courtesy of the Bureau International des Expositions.

The Expo Innovation Award in Social Innovation has been awarded to Special Kids Future Concept Challenge Consortium, for the project “Docodemo Expo”, a groundbreaking initiative using AI-powered robotic avatars to allow children with severe disabilities or illnesses to experience Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai remotely. Children can intuitively control robots to discover exhibits and ask questions or give live feedback, enabling real-time cultural exchange between the Expo and healthcare facilities in Japan, Italy and beyond. Presented in Italy’s pavilion, which recognized its outstanding value and supported it, the project has championed the “right to adventure” and fostered cross-cultural understanding.

In addition to the main laureates, the independent jury presented the Expo Special Recognition Award for Cross-Sectoral Enlightenment to the RITE Forest of the Future Group (consisting of the Research Institute of Innovative Technology for the Earth (RITE), Maeda Road Construction Co., Ltd., Nagoya Univ., and Kyushu Univ.) for its demonstration of direct-air-capture (DAC) technology and CO2 absorption technologies at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai. At the “RITE Future Forest” pavilion, RITE Forest of the Future Group operates a negative-emission plant centered on DAC as part of the Expo 2025 Carbon Recycling Factory, capturing CO2 from the atmosphere for underground storage and utilization. This exemplifies how advanced environmental technologies can both reduce ongoing emissions and actively remove past CO2 from the atmosphere.

The Awards were presented to the laureates at the 20th Anniversary Ceremony of Expo 2005 Aichi, which took place on September 7, 2025, at IG Arena in Nagoya. The recipients of the three Awards received their prize: Inkspire 3D and Special Kids Future Concept Challenge Consortium received 50,000 euros ($58,607) to support their continued development, and RITE Forest of the Future Group received 20,000 euros ($23,443) to support their continued enlightenment.

The Expo Innovation Award is a joint initiative of the BIE and GISPRI. Established in 1988, GISPRI aims to advance global sustainability and social progress, and since 2007 has inherited the assets from the Japan Association for the 2005 World Exposition and has been dedicated to pursuing the legacy of Expo 2005 Aichi.

The Award recognizes outstanding innovations showcased at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai in two categories: technological innovation and social innovation. Projects displayed or demonstrated at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai were eligible for nomination, with more than 40 entries submitted for this first edition.

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai is being held under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” and is taking place between May 13 and October 13, 2025.