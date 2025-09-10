RWS Global and Holland America Line to deliver new live entertainment in partnership with The Verdon Fosse Legacy

Cruise line Holland America Line and RWS Global, provider of live moments across entertainment and sports, announced the debut of “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,” an all-new live musical and multimedia tribute celebrating the revolutionary work of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. Developed in collaboration with The Verdon Fosse Legacy, the production marks the first international staging of their iconic work at sea.

Set to debut this November aboard Holland America Line’s Koningsdam, the production “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway” will feature a sequence of iconic musical numbers inspired by Fosse’s original choreography, as well as never-before-seen archival audio and video content projected on a 270-degree surround screen. Designed to captivate both longtime fans and new audiences, the spectacle showcases the duo’s legendary contributions from Broadway classics to cinematic masterpieces, including “Damn Yankees,” “Sweet Charity,” “Cabaret,” “Chicago” and more. Choreography for “Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway,” will be reconstructed by The Verdon Fosse Legacy and choreographed by Dylis Croman and Alyssa Epstein.

“We are incredibly honored to partner with RWS Global to be the first to bring the indelible legacy of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon to our guests,” said Joe Chantry, vice president of entertainment and enrichment for Holland America Line. “Guests have expressed a strong desire for more Broadway-style productions, and we couldn’t imagine a better way to deliver than by celebrating two legends of the performing arts. The renowned work of Fosse and Verdon has captivated audiences across stage, film and television, and we’re proud to offer this exclusive Holland America Line experience as part of our commitment to world-class entertainment.”

“The influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon on the world of entertainment is unparalleled,” said Craig Laurie, Chief Creative Officer at RWS Global. “Their artistic partnership transformed music and dance into a storytelling language that transcends stage and screen, with their influence still pulsing through live entertainment today. We’re thrilled to join forces with Holland America Line and The Verdon Fosse Legacy® to honor their iconic works and create a bold, unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Photo courtesy of RWS Global.

The production also marks the beginning of a broader partnership between RWS Global and The Verdon Fosse Legacy, which has granted RWS Global exclusive rights to produce original performances inspired by the legendary duo. Holland America Line will hold exclusive cruise rights to these productions for the next five years, positioning the brand as the sole provider of Fosse and Verdon’s work at sea.

“Kicking off this partnership with RWS Global by debuting ‘Fosse and Verdon, The Duet That Changed Broadway’ on Holland America Line is a powerful step in educating international audiences about the artistry of my parents, Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon,” said Nicole Fosse, Founder and Artistic Director of The Verdon Fosse Legacy. “RWS Global’s worldwide reach makes them a trusted partner in taking this legacy international. They understand the power in preserving the historical impact of my parents’ work and recognize that maintaining this legacy is about sharing and educating audiences, which is crucial for the future generations.”

Holland America Line’s more than 10-year partnership with RWS Global has been instrumental in shaping the cruise line’s entertainment offerings. As RWS Global’s first cruise client, Holland America Line played a key role in the company’s expansion beyond theme parks and into the maritime space.

As The Verdon Fosse Legacy and RWS Global continue to collaborate, additional live entertainment offerings will be unveiled — further celebrating the timeless artistry and enduring influence of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.