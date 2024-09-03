LED Experts Group to distribute NovaStar products in North America

LED Experts Group, a division of CrimsonAV, has partnered with NovaStar to distribute their products throughout North America. The partnership serves to combine the knowledge and technical expertise of the LED Experts Group/CrimsonAV teams with the processing capabilities of the NovaStar product lines. The LED Experts Group/CrimsonAV will launch their partnership at the CEDIA Expo in Denver, CO, on September 5-7.

“We see the dvLED market growing rapidly, and with that growth comes confusion. ‘If you don’t know LED work with someone who does’ is not only our tagline, but it aligns with our mission statement. LED Buyers can be assured that with our team they will get the prompt service and support they need when purchasing LED, but also the precision installation required of complex videowall projects,” says William Bear, VP of Sales and Marketing at CrimsonAV.

“We now have several dedicated NovaStar certified technicians on our team that are poised to assist with videowall projects in North America. This partnership takes our service, expertise, and knowledge and offers clients peace of mind and prompt service. Quality dvLED display and processing technology are what defines a great experience and what makes the content come alive on the screen, and we’re excited to be an integral part of the project by offering quality NovaStar products,” from Matthew Sulkowski, National Sale Director for LED Experts Group.

“We know that The LED Experts Group will be an excellent brand ambassador for NovaStar with their commitment to exceptional service and innovations in technology. We are looking forward to this incredible collaboration with our new partners,” said Lance Wang, Account Manager for NovaStar.