IAAPA Expo Europe to host a range of networking opportunities and industry-centric events

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, is set to bring thought-provoking content and networking opportunities and experiences to this year’s IAAPA Expo Europe.

From September 22-26, the Expo will be held at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via. The premier event is projected to welcome over 17,000 industry professionals from theme parks, waterparks, indoor entertainment centers, museums, resorts, zoos and more from the leisure and attractions sectors.

With over 700 exhibitors and 60 educational events, this event will showcase the latest trends, technological developments, and solutions that define the future of attractions.

A range of new and returning events for IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 include:

EDUTour: Cruise line: For the first time, attendees can take part in a cruise-themed EDUTour aboard the MSC World Europa. This special edition experience will dive into the cruise industry’s evolution – blending immersive entertainment, shows, and theme park-style attractions that create unforgettable guest experiences at sea.

Cruise line: For the first time, attendees can take part in a cruise-themed EDUTour aboard the MSC World Europa. This special edition experience will dive into the cruise industry’s evolution – blending immersive entertainment, shows, and theme park-style attractions that create unforgettable guest experiences at sea. Women in the Industry Networking Lunch: As an all-new component for Expo Europe, this separate-ticketed event will be a welcoming and empowering space for women to forge meaningful connections, share experiences and achievements, and be part of a supportive community driving change and inclusion. This session will be spearheaded by Europa-Park’s Katja Mack and Lasting Impressions Maya Mattar.

As an all-new component for Expo Europe, this separate-ticketed event will be a welcoming and empowering space for women to forge meaningful connections, share experiences and achievements, and be part of a supportive community driving change and inclusion. This session will be spearheaded by Europa-Park’s Katja Mack and Lasting Impressions Maya Mattar. Networking Lunch and Job Fair: This will be a fresh take on a segment that combines a networking lunch and job fair, providing young talent the chance to access industry professionals, discover job opportunities, and form new contacts in an easygoing environment.

This will be a fresh take on a segment that combines a networking lunch and job fair, providing young talent the chance to access industry professionals, discover job opportunities, and form new contacts in an easygoing environment. Leadership Breakfast: The signature session will once again commence as the premier gathering for executives. This year’s Leadership Breakfast will be a unique opportunity to learn about the industry’s most pressing challenges, discover innovative strategies, and hear from Parques Reunidos CEO Pascal Ferracci and B Lab Europe Co-Founder Daniel Truran.

The signature session will once again commence as the premier gathering for executives. This year’s Leadership Breakfast will be a unique opportunity to learn about the industry’s most pressing challenges, discover innovative strategies, and hear from Parques Reunidos CEO Pascal Ferracci and B Lab Europe Co-Founder Daniel Truran. Industry-focused Days: Designed around specialized tracks, these full-day programs unite professionals, manufacturers, and operators for in-depth discussions on key topics such as safety, sustainability, indoor entertainment, and waterparks.

Designed around specialized tracks, these full-day programs unite professionals, manufacturers, and operators for in-depth discussions on key topics such as safety, sustainability, indoor entertainment, and waterparks. Receptions: As a staple at every IAAPA Expo, these relaxed, informal gatherings give attendees valuable opportunities to meet new peers, exchange ideas, and connect with familiar faces.

Attendees will also gain critical insights from leading professionals and subject matter experts across the global attractions industry. Expo Europe’s EDUSessions will cover a diverse range of topics including, but not limited to, operations, repeat guest visitation, artificial intelligence, and more. Each session provides an opportunity for attendees to equip themselves with practical strategies to help elevate their organizations and careers.

In addition, this year’s EDUTours and networking events will create meaningful connections between the event and the vibrant city of Barcelona, bringing industry professionals into local venues, attractions, and cultural hubs while showcasing the city’s role as a world-class destination for innovation and experience-driven entertainment.

IAAPA remains committed to supporting the next generation of talent within the global attraction industry. For the third time, a special fundraising initiative benefiting the Foundation will take place during IAAPA Expo Europe. As part of the fundraiser, attendees can purchase a traditional Spaniard chocolate bar produced by Xócala, a social economy company dedicated to promoting social inclusion and providing employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.