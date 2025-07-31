PGAV Destinations promotes Dave Cooperstein to Director of Process and Design Innovation

PGAV Destinations, planner and designer of unique destinations, announced Dave Cooperstein as Director of Process and Design Innovation.

The Director of Process and Design Innovation drives PGAV’s strategic initiatives, fosters innovation, and enhances organizational capabilities in project execution, technical innovation, and talent development.

“Dave has long been a driving force behind some of PGAV’s most innovative work, and we couldn’t be more excited to see him step into this new leadership role,” said John Kasman, Principal at PGAV Destinations. “His deep understanding of design, technology, and team development makes him uniquely suited to guide our firm into the future. We’re confident that Dave’s vision will continue to push boundaries, strengthen our processes, and inspire the next generation of PGAV talent.”

Cooperstein, a 27-year veteran of PGAV, has a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture with a minor in Drama from Washington University in St. Louis, and earned his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Texas at Austin. His project expertise spans strategic master planning and architectural design, as well as creative writing and storytelling, art direction, show production, media development, graphic design, exhibit design, and project management. This role allows him to combine his leadership in design, technology, and mentorship to shape PGAV’s future while upholding a legacy of creativity and excellence.

Cooperstein stated, “It is a true privilege to take on this new role with such a talented and dedicated team at PGAV, many of whom I’ve worked closely with and admired for years. I’m most excited about continuing to find new ways to elevate both our projects and our people by addressing challenges through strategic thinking and innovative design solutions. This role presents a meaningful opportunity to enhance our technical workflows, foster collaboration with our clients, and support the continued growth and excellence of our staff. I’m looking forward to discovering everything that we can build together in the years ahead.”