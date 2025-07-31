Las Vegas location of The FRIENDS Experience opens

The FRIENDS™ Experience: The One in Vegas is now open at MGM Grand, inviting fans to step into the world of the television series – this time in the city that played host to one of the show’s most memorable storylines. The flagship attraction welcomes fans into the world of the beloved series with re-created sets, iconic props, and behind-the-scenes content, plus Vegas-only experiences designed specially for this location.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, Original X Productions (OGX), and Warner Bros. Television Group, “The One in Vegas” brings the show’s most memorable moments to life with multiple set recreations, including Monica and Rachel’s apartment, Joey and Chandler’s recliner-filled living room, Central Perk, the famous fountain and orange couch, and the “PIVOT!” scene.

The West Coast flagship location also features a Vegas-exclusive wedding chapel set inspired by Ross and Rachel’s unforgettable night on the Strip. Fans can pose, propose, exchange vows, or just laugh – no permanent marker mustaches required.

Sprinkled throughout the experience are props and costumes from the series, including a replica of Joey’s gladiator outfit from the Vegas episodes, Phoebe’s taxi, Rachel’s 18-page letter (front and back), the Ugly Naked Guy poking device, the turkey head, and so much more.

A FRIENDS retail space will feature exclusive merchandise for fans to take home a piece of the experience. From apparel to memorabilia, the store will offer must-have items for anyone wanting to remember their time at “The One in Vegas” – with even more surprises on the way as the space continues to roll out.

“Las Vegas was the backdrop for some of the show’s most hilarious and heartfelt moments,” said Stacy Moscatelli, CEO of Original X Productions. “Bringing those stories to life in the city where they unfolded makes this location especially meaningful for The FRIENDS™ Experience and for Original X Productions. Whether reenacting ‘PIVOT!,’ catching up at our Central Perk replica, or proposing at the wedding chapel, there’s something for everyone to discover and smile about.”