IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 officially opens

IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 officially opened at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, one of Europe’s largest and most modern exhibition venues. The premier event for the attractions industry is set to welcome more than 17,000 professionals from theme parks, waterparks, indoor entertainment centers, museums, resorts, and zoos from around the world.

IAAPA brings this year’s event to Barcelona, a city recognized for its creativity, innovation, and thriving leisure and tourism sectors. Over 700 exhibitors and 60 educational events will showcase the latest trends, cutting-edge technologies, and groundbreaking solutions shaping the future of attractions.

“IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 is the must-attend event for the wider European attractions industry,” said Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA. “Over the past years, it has grown into a vital platform where operators across the hospitality and attractions sectors can discover the latest innovations and gain insights from peers and experts in a wide range of fields.”

This year’s program features a dynamic lineup designed to inspire, educate, and connect industry professionals. Highlights include the first-ever cruise-themed EDUTour aboard MSC World Europa, the new Women in the Industry Lunch and Job Fair, executive insights at the Leadership Breakfast, industry-focused programming on topics such as safety and sustainability, and informal receptions to foster meaningful connections.

Education and local connections

EDUSessions will address operations, repeat guest visitation, artificial intelligence, and other critical topics, equipping attendees with actionable strategies to advance their organizations and careers. EDUTours and networking events throughout Barcelona will highlight local attractions, cultural landmarks, and the city’s role as a world-class destination for innovation and experience-driven entertainment.

“IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 is a powerful driver for the attractions industry and the local economy,” said Peter van der Schans, Executive Director and Vice President, IAAPA Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “Spain — and Barcelona in particular — is home to a thriving tourism and leisure sector, with world-class theme parks, cultural landmarks, and innovative entertainment experiences. Bringing thousands of industry professionals here not only strengthens our global network but also highlights the region’s important role in shaping the future of attractions.”

Commitment to sustainability and social impact

For the third consecutive year, IAAPA will host a fundraising initiative supporting the IAAPA Foundation. Attendees can purchase a traditional Spanish chocolate bar produced by Xócala, a social economy company promoting inclusion and employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.