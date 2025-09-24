Two custom Vekoma Family Boomerang coasters to open next year at German theme parks

Vekoma Rides and Karls Erlebnis-dörfer announced the opening of two custom-designed Family Boomerang coasters in summer 2026 at the German Karls Erlebnis-Dorf park in Döbeln and the second location is soon to be announced.

“This major expansion marks a bold step forward in delivering unforgettable experiences to our visitors,” said Robert Dahl, Founder of Karls Erlebnis-Dorf. “We’re constantly looking for ways to surprise and delight our guests. These new coasters will bring a fresh level of excitement for families and coaster fans alike.” The front coach of the new train was unveiled at IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, showcasing Karls’ signature strawberry-themed design. It’s a playful blend of imagination and creativity that reflects the park’s identity.

“We’re proud of our partnership with Karls Erlebnis-Dorf and bring not just one, but two Family Boomerang coasters to life,” said Stefan Holtman, Sales Director at Vekoma Rides. “These coasters are designed to deliver thrills for the whole family, combining smooth ride dynamics with imaginative theming that perfectly aligns with Karls’ playful and immersive park experience.”

Custom-designed layouts for unique locations

Each Family Boomerang coaster will feature a unique layout, tailored to fit its specific location and surroundings.

Döbeln: a 460-meter (1,500-foot) ride experience with a top speed of 60 km/h (37 mph), including forward and backward run and a 25-meter near vertical spike at the end. The layout includes left-right swerving and fun elements like bunny hops and airtime moments. With only 95-centimeter (38-inch) rider height restriction, it offers excitement for families of all ages, including first-time riders.