IAAPA Foundation announces record scholarship investment

The IAAPA Foundation announced its largest-ever commitment to supporting future leaders in the global attractions industry through academic, experiential, and professional development scholarships. For the 2025-2026 cycle, the Foundation will award approximately $122,500 in scholarships to 105 recipients – a record investment aimed at empowering the next generation of talent.

Since its inception, the IAAPA Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to more than 195 students across North America and Europe. Looking ahead, the Foundation is developing new initiatives to expand support into the Latin America/Caribbean and Asia-Pacific regions, extending its global impact.

2025-2026 Scholarships

Academic Scholarships

Supporting tuition for students pursuing attractions and hospitality-related degrees:

University of Central Florida – Rosen College of Hospitality Management (Orlando, Florida):

Five scholarships at $3,000 each (Total: $15,000)

Four international scholarships at €2,500 each (Total: €10,000)

Four international scholarships (Total: €12,000)

28 scholarships supporting the SoCal Attractions Visit Series (Total: $15,000)

Experiential Scholarships

Facilitating student participation in IAAPA Expo to broaden real-world understanding of the careers in the industry:

San Diego State University – Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management:

10 scholarships at $2,000 each (Total: $20,000)

20 scholarships at $500 each (Total: $10,000)

20 scholarships at $1,000 each (Total: $20,000)

One scholarship at $2,500

Professional Development Scholarships

Supporting attendance at industry safety and leadership programs:

AIMS Safety Seminar (U.S.):

Seven scholarships at $1,000 each (Total: $7,000)

Six scholarships at $1,000 each (Total: $6,000)

Three scholarships at $1,000 each (Total: $3,000)

The IAAPA Foundation continues to raise awareness of the rewarding and dynamic career paths available in the attractions industry. These expanded scholarship opportunities reflect the Foundation’s strategic commitment to cultivating future talent and ensuring long-term growth and innovation within the global attractions community.