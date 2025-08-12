WildBrain announces key personnel updates

WildBrain CPLG, licensing partner for leading brands worldwide, has promoted Evi Sari to the newly created role of Vice President, Global Location-Based Entertainment (LBE), as the company continues to expand its LBE business worldwide. In addition, experienced executive Danielle Tanton has joined the growing LBE team as Director, Location-Based Entertainment, EMEA, Experiential Strategy & Partnerships.

In her expanded role, Sari will lead WildBrain CPLG’s global LBE strategy, building on her track record in Asia-Pacific (APAC). She will now focus on scaling franchise impact and unlocking new licensing opportunities internationally, with an immediate focus on Europe and the Middle East. Under her leadership, the LBE team will continue to forge long-term partnerships that deliver engaging branded experiences, with strategic retail and food & beverage concepts – creating destination formats that serve both operators and brand owners. Based in Shanghai, Sari continues to report to Maarten Weck, EVP, Global Partnerships & Licensing, WildBrain.

Tanton joins WildBrain CPLG with experience in licensing and experiential strategy. Reporting to Sari and based in London, she will spearhead the strategic growth of the LBE business in EMEA. Tanton will be responsible for driving new commercial opportunities and forging regional partnerships across experiential formats for WildBrain’s franchises, including Peanuts, Teletubbies and In the Night Garden, as well as partner brand PLAYMOBIL. Tanton joins from RWS Global, where she was responsible for driving business growth across experiential productions, cruise lines, theme parks and resorts. She has also held commercial roles in LBE, licensing, and brand and creative development at Mattel, Paramount and Entertainment One, and prior to her position at RWS Global, Tanton was Head of Licensing at The Path Entertainment Group, responsible for sub-licensing Monopoly Lifesized, the SAW: Escape Experience and the Paddington Bear Experience into international markets. Tanton also serves on a volunteer basis as President of the Themed Entertainment Association’s Europe and Middle East Divisional Board of Directors.

The announcement follows a series of LBE projects in APAC for Peanuts, secured and managed by WildBrain CPLG on behalf of Peanuts Worldwide, that bring the global IP to life for both new and existing fans, including the launch of How Do You Do, Snoopy? 75 Years: A Journey of Friendship Through Art—a first-of-its-kind touring Peanuts art exhibition with Blue Dragon Art that debuted in Taipei and will travel to Bangkok, Shanghai and Seoul. Additionally, the Snoopy Place Café, which opened in October 2024 at Shinsegae Gangnam, one of South Korea’s most upscale retail destinations, has become an example of a hybrid branded experience, combining themed F&B and retail to extend the brand in a high-density urban setting, with more locations planned. In China, two new projects with Max-Matching will launch later this year: a Peanuts Family Entertainment Center (FEC), as well as a Teletubbies and In the Night Garden immersive retail experience. Additional projects are planned for 2026 and beyond, as WildBrain CPLG continues to support its licensing partners in solidifying their LBE presence across the region.

Weck said: “Location-based entertainment is a powerful way to bring brands to life and deepen fan engagement. It continues to be an integral part of our 360-strategy across content creation, audience engagement and global licensing. Evi has been pivotal in building our LBE business in APAC, and her global leadership will be key as we scale this success across new markets. With Danielle’s extensive experience bolstering our market-leading expertise, we’re well-positioned to accelerate our growth in EMEA and beyond.”

Sari added: “There’s real demand for brand experiences that become part of people’s lives – something they plan trips around, repeat with loved ones and share online. Across APAC and EMEA we’re seeing audiences drawn to immersive experiences that are both true to franchises and tuned to local preferences. In this new role, I’m excited to work with Danielle to drive our EMEA growth, while building on our momentum in APAC. We’re focused on driving long-term value for franchises through experiences that deliver ‘glocal’ strategy and quality execution.”