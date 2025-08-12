The Facts & Feels of Universal Epic Universe

InPark Publisher Martin Palicki explores the Facts and the Feels behind Orlando’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe

The Facts

May 22, 2025, marked the debut of Universal Orlando Resort’s fourth gate, forever changing not only the company’s footprint in Orlando but also the central Florida attraction market and the larger theme park industry. Universal Epic Universe covers 110 acres and reportedly cost around $7 billion to build. Announced in 2019, construction was paused and the opening delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The park features five themed lands, most of which are themed to popular IPs: Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

Constellation Carousel in Celestial Park

Celestial Park

Running the length of the park, Celestial Park is the central hub of Epic Universe. Most guests enter through the main gate, and proceed under the Chronos, a kinetic tower that serves as the park’s icon and main portal of entry. At the opposite end of the land sits the towering Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Universal’s long-standing partnership with Loews continues with this new property, which features premium accommodations, a private park entrance for hotel guests, and a rooftop bar and restaurant with stunning views of Epic Universe.

Though the land serves as a connector between each of the other themed zones, it also offers its own assortment of restaurants, retail, and three attractions. Astronomica is a small kids splash pad area surrounded by larger pools and fountains. Constellation Carousel takes a new spin on the classic merry-go-round with a variety of choreographed movements and songs. Finally, Stardust Racers is a dual-tracked launched roller coaster that races two trains alongside one another, at times playfully dancing together along the track.

Yoshii’s Adventure winds through Super Mario World

Super Nintendo World

A partnership between Universal and Nintendo brings IP from the gaming platform to its own land, similar to areas at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan. The Epic Universe version is the largest of the three and includes the same three attractions that can be found in the Japan iteration. The largest area is devoted to Mario, with the interactive AR dark ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge being the main attraction. The slower Omnimover-style ride Yoshii’s Adventure takes guests through indoor and (mostly) outdoor scenes from the world of Mario. Guests who purchase Power-Up Bands can use them throughout the land to complete challenges and earn coins, stamps and keys to advance to new levels, all while keeping track of their progress through the resort’s official app.

Donkey Kong Country sits at the back part of the land and is home to Mine-Cart Madness, a roller coaster designed to make it appear like the coaster car is running off the track rails, thanks to the actual vertical track being hidden beneath the decorative track.

Although the entire park has many elevated food options, Super Nintendo World has a good share of unique dining, including Toadstool Café, with its assortment of Mario-themed cuisine, and The Bubbly Barrel, offering the Donkey Kong-themed DK Crush Float, which includes banana and pineapple soft serve.

The imposing facade of Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

Dark Universe

When it was announced, the prospect of an entire land themed to Universal Classic Monsters thrilled horror fans. The actual implementation of Darkmoor Village fulfilled those hopes, with an eerie atmosphere omnipresent throughout the land. Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, one of the park’s signature attractions, calls Dark Universe home. The ride tells the story of Dr. Frankenstein’s descendent, Victoria Frankensten, who has rounded up a cadre of monsters who naturally cause a bit of chaos. The ride utilizes the next generation of Kuka arm vehicles first debuted in the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey attraction at Universal Islands of Adventure.

Curse of the Werewolf provides a spinning launch coaster for the land that, while brief, provides a thrill, particularly during the planned rollback sequence. Be sure to look up to not miss any of the Werewolf characters!

While the Chronos is the park’s main icon, almost as recognizable is the blackened windmill that periodically bursts into flames atop the Burning Blade Tavern in Dark Universe. Inside, drink concoctions of the creepy kind await (blood) thirsty guests.

Nearly as impressive as the ride is the queue for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

As the third land themed to the Harry Potter franchise at Universal Orlando, Ministry of Magic has big shoes to fill. The land is themed to 1920s Paris, one of the settings from the Fantastic Beasts film franchise. The land’s Le Cirque Arcanus stage show lives in the world of Fantastic Beasts, treating guests to a special-effect-laden performance, both in the pre-show and in the main theater.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry features the park’s most complex ride system. Guests board “elevators” that can travel in any direction in the Ministry. Although vehicles travel along a singular track, media and motion simulation gives the effect of traveling up and down, back and forth. Guest first arrive at the Ministry of Magic thanks to the Floo Network, a series of fireplaces guests enter in a puff of green smoke and emerge from in the middle of the Ministry. The cavernous hallway guests enter in the Ministry is impressive in scale and detail, as is the entirety of the ride.

As in the other Potter-themed lands, wands available for purchase allow guests to magically interact with items and displays. A second generation of wands was recently released, allowing for even more spells to be cast, with haptic and lighting feedback integrated into the wands.

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders weaves around the land of How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

As the largest of the IP-based lands, Isle of Berk also features the greatest number of attractions. Hiccup’s Wing Gliders is a family launch roller coaster with clever theming and a ride course that traverses most of the land. Dragon Racer’s Rally takes guests high in the air for a dragon-eye’s view of the park. Fyre Drill is a slow-moving boat ride that encourages guests to hit targets with sprayers and avoid getting splashed back. Viking Training Camp offers a kids play area with a variety of activities for young ones to explore.

The Untrainable Dragon is the second stage show in the park, full of high-tech special effects, live music and, as one might expect, a giant flying dragon that soars gracefully above the crowd.

Finally, this part of the park has an impressive share of animatronic characters that populate the land, some in permanent spots and others that roam around. Additionally, drone dragons periodically fly through the sky above, creating an additional level of immersion for this impressively themed land.

The Chronos portal on Media Preview night

The Feels

By the time I walked under the looming Chronos portal into Universal Epic Universe, anticipation for the moment had been building for years. By that point nearly everything about the park has been revealed. But no matter what you read or watch about a new experience, nothing can ever prepare you for the *feeling* of being there.

For me, that moment stirred feelings of grandeur – not just awe for the size of the Chronos structure, but in the sense that something truly special had been created in this space.

Sometimes, that feeling is absent. Those are the projects that have no soul – typically where brands are hurriedly slapped on an experience. But Epic Universe has soul and gravitas, thanks to the many designers whose love for the project is reflected throughout the park.

It is evident in every detail in every land and in the story that the park is built upon – manifested through design, art and architecture. It’s in the carefully chosen words inscribed above each portal. It’s even in the core concept of portals that define the boundaries of each land as well as the transition in and out, reinforcing a totality of immersion.

So, yes, I felt inspired visiting Epic Universe.

That’s not to say it was perfect. Concerns about shade and operational reliability of some attractions are valid – but those things will resolve themselves, either naturally or through additional investment.

Stardust Racers in Celestial Park

Drawn to IP

Aside from Celestial Park, Epic Universe has assigned IP to each of its lands: Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Nintendo and Universal Classic Monsters. Each of the lands are wonderful in their own right, but I sometimes wonder if IP is always the best choice. Of the four, Dark Universe comes closest to a brand-free land – built around the idea of horror and monsters. The fictional village of Darkmoor doesn’t exist outside of Epic Universe, it is original IP that I was immediately drawn to. It just *feels* different than all the other lands. Admittedly, I’m not drawn to or particularly familiar with any of the park’s other IPs. That already probably puts me in the minority, and I recognize that.

I’m equally drawn to Celestial Park, with its atmospheric music and original backstory, which can be absorbed just by being in the land. In contrast, Isle of Berk and Super Nintendo World, while both visually stunning with great attractions, left me feeling a bit like I didn’t belong in them, precisely because I’m not familiar with the IP. Whereas in Celestial Park the details feel like clues to the story, in other lands they feel more like insider winks to those already in the know.

All of this, of course, is more about my own soapbox in support of original IP and fresh content than about Epic Universe. Each land is well designed, entertaining and stacked with great attractions. I just wonder about an Alternate (Epic) Universe where each portal opened not to a specific brand but to an essence of an idea, to a place or concept in time (real or not). What might that look like, and how much fun it would be to explore that place?

Does anyone NOT take a photo when the dragon appears during The Untrainable Dragon stage show?

Entertainment steals the show

Much focus has been placed on the park’s major rides – and for good reason. The technical and artistic masterpieces that are Monsters Unchained and Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry are impressive. It’s also no small feat that the park opened with *five* roller coasters (counting Stardust Racers as two – which I do). Who still invests that much capital in coasters on day one? That alone is impressive. What makes it even better is that the rides are all fun.

But I think the secret stars of Epic Universe are the two stage shows: Le Cirque Arcanus and The Untrainable Dragon. Le Cirque Arcanus starts with a cleverly designed queue winding through a never-ending circus tent, ending in a short preshow full of tricks and special effects. The main performance features stage rigging and equipment rivaling (and even exceeding in some instances) Broadway productions. It’s essentially a magic show, wrapped in a Fantastic Beasts envelope, and stuffed with continuous moments of awe.

The Untrainable Dragon also dazzles in its set design, technical backbone and live performances. When the dragon flies over the audience, even the biggest naysayer can’t help but be caught up in the moment and in these giant pieces of machinery bringing art to life, right above their head.

Finally, I have to give credit to the design behind Constellation Carousel. While a New York Times reviewer called it “skippable” I think it’s another one of the sleeper hits in the park. As our industry matures it becomes harder to reinvent classics. Universal plussed the big drop boat ride with Jurassic Park. Disney reimagined the freefall ride with Tower of Terror. While Constellation Carousel isn’t as big or flashy as those examples, it really is a charming example of rethinking what a ride can be. For starters, not every ride is the same – and the turntable doesn’t always spin in the same direction! Small things, perhaps, but they make for a delightful remake of a classic carousel. The fact that the animals on the ride are illuminated by stars that correspond with their constellation is icing on the cake.

The author, Martin Palicki, on Constellation Carousel

The lasting impact of Epic

Universal Epic Universe had a lot of challenges in its development, including a global pandemic that stopped construction for nearly a year. The teams at Universal Creative, the scores of contractors, and the leaders at Comcast deserve immense credit for persevering in the project and continuing to invest in their Florida property.

Many would agree that the industry needs this boost right now. As park attendance levels only recently began returning to pre-pandemic numbers (and even then, not uniformly), a new wave of global tourism disruptions, tariff wars and overall economic uncertainty (particularly in the U.S.) are causing concern for the industry.

But Epic Universe is providing a much-needed jolt to the marketplace, already spurring its competitors in Central Florida to double down on their own investment and expansion plans, which is needed to support the industry AND provide new reasons for guests to keep returning. As we’ve seen time and time again, the investments the large parks make in new technologies and concepts does trickle down to the smaller parks, impacting all the industry players.

Without a doubt, Universal did exactly that in Epic Universe, developing new types of rides, shows and attractions, raising the bar not only for customer-facing technology, but also for systems behind the scenes. The dividends for those investments will be forthcoming for Universal, park visitors, and the entire industry for years to come.