Malta Pavilion leverages AI technology to tell the story of its past and its future

Wevr, a creative development and production studio specializing in interactive and immersive experiences, revealed its design for the Malta Pavilion experience at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. The immersive installation will welcome global visitors from April 13, 2025 through October 13, 2025, showcasing Malta’s rich heritage and bold aspirations at the prestigious international event held once every four years. Titled “Catch the Wave,” the multi-sensory experience is being created in partnership with Malta Enterprise under the direction of Wevr’s co-founder Neville Spiteri in collaboration with Creative Director Alberto Vittadello and Wevr co-founder Anthony Batt.

“What better way to illustrate Malta’s forward thinking future than by using immersive technology to surround visitors with the sights and sounds of Malta’s rich history in the Mediterranean, alongside our ambitious vision for tomorrow,” said Malta Enterprise CEO George Gregory. “Wevr’s creative vision and mastery of next-generation technologies made them the natural choice to showcase all that Malta offers in terms of heritage, industry and innovation.”

With a focus on sustainability and technological advancement, the pavilion integrates art, science, technology, culture, and the natural world. Key features include:

Dynamic Exterior Canvas: A 16-meter by 5-meter (52.5-feet by 16.4-feet) high-resolution LED screen envelops approaching visitors in the Mediterranean environment. Digital twins capture the beauty of Malta’s iconic structures, from Megalithic temples to the old medieval city of Mdina and the UNESCO World Heritage Valletta entrance, weaving a tapestry from past to present. Ambient music intertwines with the imagery casting reflections that ripple on the fountain entrance.

Immersive Time Portal: Inside the pavilion, a 9-meter x 3-meter surround screen creates a portal through Maltese history which envelops visitors in a 180-degree storyscape, unfurling an 8,000-year saga in the Mediterranean sea cradling the island of Malta. This narrative journey – woven with spatial audio, dramatic lighting, and 3D and AI technology – traces the island's metamorphosis from an ancient Mediterranean crossroads to a luminous hub of future innovation.

Multi-modal Storytelling: Through collaboration with the Malta Heritage Foundation, Wevr utilized 3D photogrammetry and proprietary Generative AI technology to bring to life key moments from Malta's past. And with the guidance of Malta Enterprise, visualizing an innovative and future extending to renewable energy and the metaverse.

“The Malta Pavilion experience weaves an immersive journey that envelops visitors in the beauty and essence of Malta,” said Spiteri, CEO of Wevr. “By bringing key historic moments to life and offering glimpses into the future using our R&D in Generative AI and real-time 3D Unreal workflows, we’re demonstrating what tomorrow’s business and entertainment experiences look and feel like.”

Wevr’s global virtual studio, composed of multiple creative teams across multiple continents, collaborated with Maltese historians, artists and domain experts at the center. The design leverages Wevr’s decade of expertise creating stories and environments with Epic’s Unreal Engine, now enhanced with proprietary Generative AI tools.