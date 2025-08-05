New eLearning platform by IAAPA to launch in partnership with Study Academy USA

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) announced a multi-year partnership with Study Academy USA to develop and launch a customized Learning Management System (LMS) tailored exclusively for the global attractions industry.

This new digital platform will deliver a robust library of industry-focused eLearning courses designed to meet the evolving needs of IAAPA members. From enhancing food and beverage operations to elevating guest experience, promoting safety, strengthening inclusive practices, and developing leadership skills – this on-demand learning resource will support professional growth at all levels, from front-line team members to senior executives.

“At IAAPA, we are deeply committed to advancing professional development and education as a cornerstone of the attractions industry’s future,” said Michael Shelton, Chief Operating Officer of IAAPA. “This partnership with Study Academy USA reinforces our dedication to delivering accessible, high-impact learning tools that help our members thrive in an increasingly dynamic environment.”

Launching in Fall 2025, the new platform will offer:

A curated catalog of industry-specific eLearning content

Co-developed coursework from IAAPA and Study Academy USA

Live training integration and CEU tracking

Real-time performance reporting and customizable learning paths

The LMS is designed to be scalable and relevant, ensuring that training is not only accessible, but also directly aligned with the operational realities of today’s attractions.

As guest expectations continue to rise, having a well-trained, agile workforce is more critical than ever. This initiative enables IAAPA members to invest in their teams year-round with practical, actionable learning that enhances their ability to create safe, memorable, and inclusive experiences.

“We’re proud to work with IAAPA to deliver scalable, industry-specific training that supports the growth of attraction professionals worldwide,” said Marc Dixon, Managing Director of Study Academy USA. “This collaboration reflects the outstanding work of Adrea Gibbs and our dedicated teams in both the U.K. and U.S., whose passion and expertise continue to make a meaningful impact across the industry.”

By combining IAAPA’s global network and expertise with Study Academy USA’s innovative learning solutions, this partnership will equip the next generation of industry leaders with the skills needed to navigate a complex, guest-centric business environment.