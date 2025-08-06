Image Engineering acquires TASC

Image Engineering, a special effects production and custom effect engineering company, announced the acquisition of The Attractions Services Company (TASC).

TASC is an expert in design, fabrication and installation of special effects, motion-based platform rides, ride vehicles and show action equipment, for clients in the themed entertainment industry, location-based entertainment, museums, zoos, exhibits, hotels and casinos.

“We believe bringing TASC into the Image family is a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our presence in the themed entertainment sector,” said Joe Suehle, President, Image Engineering. “TASC’s longstanding reputation and exceptional expertise in this industry align seamlessly with Image’s other established core verticals. Every aspect of this deal felt right – the culture, the talent, and the unwavering commitment to delivering excellent customer service.”

The acquisition will integrate the engineering and fabrication departments of both TASC and Image Engineering, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation in themed entertainment, professional sports and concert touring.

“This is more than just a business deal. It’s the fusion of two powerhouse teams with a shared passion for innovation and immersive storytelling,” said Ron Griffin, Founder, TASC. “Bringing together TASC’s expertise in permanent flame and show action systems, and Image Engineering’s groundbreaking special effects technology, we’re creating what will be a leading company in the world of themed entertainment. Our combined strengths will allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering unforgettable experiences across live events, and beyond. The future of special effects, show action and ‘Neat Stuff’ starts here and now.”

The acquisition is effective as of July 31, 2025.