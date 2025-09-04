Walt Disney World Resort announces several future updates at Destination D23 2025

Walt Disney World Resort in Florida recently announced a number of new attractions and experiences in development across all four theme parks from reimagined classics to brand-new lands.

At Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney, Walt Disney Imagineers, Disney Legends and other special guests took center stage in a series of panels to reveal more enhancements.

New color palette announced for Cinderella Castle

Since debuting in 1971, Cinderella Castle has undergone several significant updates to enhance its appeal, including its current color palette, which was revealed during the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration. Just announced during Destination D23, the centerpiece of Magic Kingdom Park is set to undergo another update, transforming its appearance with vibrant new colors and renewed charm.

Walt Disney Imagineers have studied the various overlays and tonal compositions used over the years and have created a new color palette inspired by the Castle’s original and classic appearance. The updated colors will include shades of gray, cream, blue, and hints of gold to enhance its architecture.

For over 50 years, the colors on the 189-foot landmark have been carefully chosen to reflect Florida’s sunshine, blending rich blues, warm hues and radiant golds. The finishes have been thoughtfully selected to ensure they remain vibrant and deep over time.

Additional details will be announced as the design and painting process details are finalized.

At Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney on August 30, 2025, Walt Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty announced that the beloved attraction, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, is getting an exciting update at Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. A new Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney will welcome guests and introduce the show in a newly created scene. © Disney

Walt Disney Audio-Animatronics figure coming to Carousel of Progress

Created by Walt Disney himself, Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress is getting an update: A new Audio-Animatronics figure of Walt Disney will welcome Magic Kingdom guests and introduce the show in a newly created scene. More details will be shared as the carousel continues to spin, showing a new generation of enchanted time-travelers that a great big, beautiful tomorrow is just a dream away.

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, which debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, quickly gained worldwide popularity with millions of visitors. The attraction has since logged more performances than any other show in American theater history and has operated at Magic Kingdom as a tribute to the original since 1975.

“Tron: Ares” overlay coming to Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise at Magic Kingdom Park will feature a new overlay inspired by the upcoming Walt Disney Studios film, TRON: Ares. The update features the addition of striking red colors from the latest “TRON” sequel, releasing in theaters on October 10, along with a custom soundtrack composed by the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails.

For a limited time, starting September 15, guests entering the digital frontier will be transported into a “TRON: Ares”-themed version of the high-speed, adrenaline-filled ride that transforms reality into a video game world as riders weave through twisting tunnels of bright red and orange light trails, set to the pulsating sounds of Nine Inch Nails.

Walt Disney Imagineers traveled to Paris, France, and Barcelona, Spain, to study Art Nouveau architecture design and the unique form, scale, and color that define this style, which flourished in the late 1800s. Through partnerships with local professors, along with art and architectural historians, Imagineers received an intimate look at the architectural aesthetics that will serve as the overall design inspiration for the Villains-themed land coming to Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort. © Disney

Architectural inspirations for Villains-themed land at Magic Kingdom

To gather ideas for the upcoming Villains-themed land at Magic Kingdom Park, Walt Disney Imagineers recently visited various global destinations to experience their sights, sounds, and stories firsthand. Looking back at the influences that brought some of Disney’s most infamous villains to life onscreen, Imagineers traveled to Paris, France, and Barcelona. There, they met with local experts and explored cultural landmarks.

Understanding that great stories often stem from real-world inspiration, the team studied Art Nouveau architecture design and the unique form, scale, and color that define this style, which flourished in the late 1800s. Through partnerships with local professors, along with art and architectural historians, Imagineers received a firsthand look at the architectural aesthetics that will serve as the overall design inspiration for the land.

After recognizing similarities between the fluid, organic look of animated Villains and Art Nouveau, the Walt Disney Imagineering team coined the term “Conjured Architecture,” describing their blend of historical and fantastical elements, which will be featured in a Villains-inspired land for Walt Disney World guests to experience.