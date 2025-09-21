Intamin announces availability of new flume ride special elements

Last year, at IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando, Intamin showcased an exclusive look at its latest Flume Ride special elements on its interactive touch screen. Now they are finally available for all.

Inspired by the demand to excite and immerse guests with captivating stories and new experiences, Intamin team drew inspiration from its latest roller coaster designs to develop three exciting new special elements.

Rendering courtesy of Intamin.

Diagonal Drop

The boat travels along a raised flume to a platform that is set on guiding rails angled downward at 45 degrees. Once the boat is locked in place, the platform drops diagonally, keeping the boat level, ending with a splash for riders and spectators.

Rendering courtesy of Intamin.

Swing Splash

Inspired by Intamin’s roller coaster spikes, boats move through a splash down section and enter a vertical spike element. They then travel backward down the spike into the water pool to decelerate. Once stopped, a parallel moving switch transfers them to the next part of the ride.

Rendering courtesy of Intamin.

Bungee Lift

A vertical lift designed to elevate guests into the air and deliver controlled drops in a dynamic, bungee-like motion. Custom programming is available upon request to accommodate specific narratives or preferred thrill levels.

These 3 new elements join the Intamin Special Element available as the popular Booster and V-Switch, offering a unique selection to elevate a Flume Ride into something truly extraordinary.

Discover these and more during IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, taking place in Barcelona from September 23 to 25 at Intamin’s Booth 1-928