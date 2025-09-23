IAAPA Expo Europe opens in Barcelona; companies announce new projects and products

IAAPA Expo Europe 2025 opened with a chill vibe this morning, as guests arrived to the Opening Session to the sounds of live Spanish guitar music. Things promptly heated up with flamenco dancers, IAAPA dignitaries and the annual video of new projects in Europe, followed by copious amounts of confetti.

With the trade show floor officially opened, the rounds of press conferences started.

Vekoma

A duo of new family boomerang coasters are set to open in July 2026 at two Karls Erlebnis-Dorf parks. The first is headed for Karls Erlebnis-Dorf Döbeln in Central Saxony and the second will debut at a soon-to-be announced location. Each Vekoma coaster will be 230 meters long, 26 meters high and top out at 60kph. Guests will board at a giant strawberry kiosk and board a train themed as a carton of strawberries. As the loading station is at a high level, the rides will be some of the tallest family boomerangs anywhere.

Mack Rides

Plopsaland in Belgium will be home to Mack Rides’ fourth high-capacity flying theater, and their first in Europe. Scheduled to open in 2027, the ride features a rotating wall of seats allowing one set to be loading/unloading while the other side experiences the attraction.

Themics Phillipines

The cute canine characters Woezel & Pip are being brought to life by Themics Philippines for the new Avonturenpark de Tovertuin, opening in March 2026 in the Netherlands. The company is creating 270 figures and 25 animatronics for the park. Petro Art Production is handling rock work, a waterfall and steel structure/concrete for the Tante Parenboom (Aunt Peartree) area of the park. Woezel & Pip are much beloved Dutch characters from Van Hoorne Studios who live and play in a magical garden. Avonturenpark de Tovertuin will include the family theme park and resort when it opens.

DOF Robotics

Known primarily for their ride simulators, DOF Robotics is debuting the new Phantom City story-driven car riding adventure. The company also announced three new content titles coming soon: The Smurfs: Gargamel’s Tower, Dog Fight and Guardian Challenge. Finally, DOF Robotics unveiled the company’s first arcade product, Angry Birds Fury Road.

This post will be updated with additional news items throughout the week.