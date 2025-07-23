Integrated Systems Europe honored with sales and marketing award

Integrated Systems Europe has been named a winner in the 2025 Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The award was given in recognition for outstanding performance in advancing modern sales and marketing through strategy, innovation, and creativity.

The recognition highlights the success of the “Connection Restored” campaign, an experience-driven initiative launched ahead of the 2025 event to celebrate and energize the global audiovisual community after several years of resurgent growth. The campaign captured the industry’s collective resilience, demonstrating how the community has adapted and thrived in the face of challenges. It also reflected a strong belief in the enduring value of face-to-face connection and the continued evolution of the exhibition industry.

The Sammy – Sales and Marketing Awards are presented by the Business Intelligence Group, an independent organization committed to recognizing innovation, creativity, and leadership across industries worldwide. Through initiatives like the Sammy Awards, it honors companies and individuals who excel at connecting businesses with their customers, driving meaningful engagement and impactful results. These awards celebrate those who lead the way in go-to-market strategies, with winners chosen by a panel of industry experts based on their alignment with business objectives, measurable success, and overall effectiveness.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be named a 2025 Sammy Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group,” said Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events. “This recognition is a fantastic testament to our team’s passion for creating powerful, purpose-driven experiences. It also underlines our continued confidence in the exhibition industry’s ability to inspire, connect, and evolve. By combining data-driven strategy with bold creativity, we’re not just driving impact, we’re reaffirming our collective strength and vision for the future.”

“Sales and marketing are increasingly integrated, requiring not just creativity or technology alone, but teams that unite both to deliver real results,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The 2025 Sammy Awards recognize those bringing that vision to life, and we’re proud to honor ISE for its standout leadership and performance.”