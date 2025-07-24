Opening day for AREA15’s Interstellar Arc approaches with ticket sales beginning this month

Interstellar Arc, the new immersive experience from the Emmy Award-winning creators at Felix & Paul Studios, is preparing for liftoff and the countdown to ticket sales has begun.

Public tickets go on sale starting Monday, July 28, 2025.

Launching exclusively at AREA15 in Las Vegas this fall, Interstellar Arc blends cinematic storytelling with cutting-edge mixed-reality technology and draws from real-world inspiration from actual space exploration.

“Interstellar Arc is the next evolution of entertainment,” said Félix Lajeunesse, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Felix & Paul Studios. “You’re not passively watching the story of space travel, you’re actively experiencing it with all of your senses. Some of our early participants have described the experience as ‘visually beautiful and surreal.’ One even described the moment of waking from cryosleep as ‘a shockingly real and immersive experience,’ which is exactly the kind of emotional realism we set out to achieve.”

Guests begin their journey in the 24th century, departing from the Las Vegas spaceport. After boarding the Interstellar Arc, voyagers enter cryogenic sleep and awaken 262 years later as they approach their destination. During the experience, voyagers recover from cryosleep and rebuild their memory, piecing together why they chose to become interstellar travellers, and what awaits them on this new world.

The entire experience unfolds inside a custom-built venue at AREA15, delivering a shared, full-body cinematic adventure, placing visitors at the center of the story.

Felix & Paul Studios’ Emmy Award-winning work includes a long-term collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, Jurassic World, and Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

With Interstellar Arc — its most ambitious project yet — the studio fuses the emotional power of film with scientific accuracy from a decade of immersive content creation in collaboration with NASA and the International Space Station.