Monday, September 15, 2025
Connect&GO and P2:3 Consulting expand partnership to deliver attraction technologies to operators

By IPM News
Image courtesy of Connect&GO.

Connect&GO, provider of attraction management technology, announced an expanded partnership with P2:3 Consulting, founded by Johnny Blevins. Together, the two companies are addressing an industry challenges: helping operators move beyond legacy technology toward strategic, tech-enabled growth.

Waterpark operators have been underserved by technology

Many waterpark operators ﬁnd themselves piecing together tools never designed for their world. The result is a disjointed tech stack that distracts instead of helping.

It’s no surprise, then, that many operators feel less conﬁdent in their use of technology. As Dominique Gagnon, CEO of Connect&GO, put it: “You can’t get good at using something that isn’t meant for you – or doesn’t exist. That’s been the reality for many operators. With P2:3’s operational expertise and our technology, we can ﬁnally give operators the right tools and the right guidance to focus on growth, not workarounds.”

P2:3: Grounded in operational know-how

Founded by industry leader, Johnny Blevins, P2:3 Consulting exists to help operators solve big problems and strengthen their operational foundations while preparing for growth. Acting as a connector, the ﬁrm brings together manufacturers, technology providers, and operators to accelerate success.

Connect&GO: Built With operators, for operators

Connect&GO was designed to close the technology gap that’s held the industry back. Its fully integrated platform combines:

  • Ticketing, access control, RFID, and cashless tools in one seamless system
  • Real-time insights and AI-powered pricing to spot opportunities and grow revenue
  • A dedicated support team and product roadmap shaped by operators themselves

This approach gives operators more than just software – it equips them with the ability to level up their skills and think strategically about their attractions.

Megan’s transition: Where strategy meets technology

As part of the expanded collaboration, Megan Fulbright will join P2:3 while continuing to represent and collaborate with Connect&GO.

Reflecting on her journey, Megan shared: “At Connect&GO, I saw firsthand how technology can expand an operator’s role. Success isn’t just about keeping it together day-to-day or putting out fires. There’s a strategic layer to this job that becomes possible when you have the right tools. That’s what excites me about the Connect&GO and P2:3 partnership: combining operational expertise with future-ready technology so operators can truly grow.”

