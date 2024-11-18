MediaMation launches miniature version of its flying theater

MediaMation (MMI) has created a new version of their flying theater: The MX4D Bantam Flying Theater™. This new mini version continues to emulate the feel of the full flying theater experience using either VR or projection screen when space and budget are limited. Their full motion MX4D Motion EFX benches are outfitted with raised automated footrests that retract during the ride to give audiences the experience of soaring.

MMI is teaming up with the company Flight of Aloha to install its first immersive MX4D Bantam Flying Theater at the King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Resort in Kailua Kona, The Big Island of Hawaii. Flight of Aloha are leaders in providing audiences with immersive cultural experiences of the beautiful islands of Hawaii.

Also, MMI is launching upgrades to their classic, Vidshow™/ ShowFlow® video server. Not only is the actual size decreased by 50%, but the power is increased and adds support for new features, third party modules and provides up to 4K – 3D video capabilities built in.

Coupled with their ShowFlow Lite™ touchscreen devices, this upgrade provides even better and more economical control/video/audio in one system.

MMI will be at IAAPA Expo 2024 at booth #667.