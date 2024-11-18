Gateway Ticketing to offer live demos of its latest software at IAAPA Expo

Gateway Ticketing Systems, provider of ticketing, admission control, and revenue-generating solutions within the attractions industry, announced its participation as a platinum sponsor in the IAAPA Expo 2024, held from November 19-22 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

As the premier event in the global attractions industry, the IAAPA Expo brings together thousands of professionals from theme parks, waterparks, zoos, aquariums, museums, and family entertainment centers. At Booth #4847, Gateway will unveil its Galaxy 8 ticketing and admission control platform alongside its newly developed e-commerce solution.

“We are excited to return to the IAAPA Expo this year,” said Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway Ticketing Systems. “This event represents a vital opportunity to engage with industry leaders, highlight our cutting-edge technology, and showcase how Gateway’s solutions are transforming guest experiences and setting new benchmarks for operational excellence.”

Visitors to the Gateway booth can expect live demonstrations of Galaxy 8’s refreshed, user-friendly interface, which offers enhanced functionality to simplify operations for new and experienced users. The new e-commerce platform will also display its advanced page-building and content management features, giving attractions control over their guests’ online experience.

In addition to product showcases, Gateway’s team will be available to discuss how its solutions meet the evolving needs of today’s attractions industry – from cloud-based services to enhanced reporting and business intelligence tools. Attendees will have the chance to explore how Gateway’s tools can help drive revenue growth, streamline operations, and create a seamless, mobile-friendly guest journey.