Merlin Entertainments strikes partnership with Mojang Studios, creator of Minecraft

Merlin Entertainments has announced “Adventures Made Real”: a new, global strategic partnership with Mojang Studios, the creator of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. The collaboration will bring Minecraft adventures to life in the real world through immersive and interactive entertainment attractions in fixed locations around the globe. It will create new and exciting ways to immerse yourself in the physical Minecraft world including digitally enabled real-life experiences, as well as the creation of touchpoints that will allow guests to unlock exclusive in-game content to continue their gaming journey. This is Merlin’s first global partnership with a gaming brand.

Merlin will be investing in excess of £85 million ($110 million) in the first two attractions, which will be launching in the U.S. and the U.K. between 2026 and 2027. This will include the development of first-of-its-kind concepts for Minecraft-themed guest accommodation, retail, and food & beverage, alongside exciting experiences – including a Minecraft-themed ride – at Merlin locations in these two countries. Longer-term, Merlin will expand these experiences to other destinations globally.

Scott O’Neil, Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments, said: “This is a significant milestone for Merlin, which reinforces our commitment to reaching new audiences through bold and captivating concepts, and directly supports our ambitions for growth.

“Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and this world-first will see fans experience its thrill and creativity in real life, at theme parks and city-center attractions in leading tourist destinations. This initial investment is just the beginning, replicating Merlin’s tried-and-tested approach to globally launching new concepts and platforms, as we have with LEGO, Peppa Pig, Sony Pictures, CBeebies and others.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our Merlin Magic Making team, working collaboratively with Mojang Studios to bring cross-reality experiences, themed accommodation and other elements to life for the largest gaming community in the world.”

Kayleen Walters, Vice-President Franchise Development for Gaming at Microsoft, said: “Partnering with Merlin Entertainments is an incredibly exciting step for us at Mojang Studios. Merlin’s expertise in creating world-class attractions makes them the perfect partner to help us bring Minecraft to life in new and immersive ways in permanent locations around the globe.

“Our vast and diverse community is always looking for new opportunities to explore and engage with Minecraft, and we are thrilled to build touchpoints around the globe that will surprise and delight them. These new real-life Minecraft experiences will not only grow our community but also offer fans many more opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of Minecraft in ways they’ve never imagined.”

Scott and Kayleen will be speaking about the partnership – and the global rollout of these real-life experiences – at IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando at 4 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, November 19, during a Fireside Chat session: Inspiring Minds of the Industry, chaired by IAAPA’s President, Jakob Wahl.