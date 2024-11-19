ProSlide to provide expansion for Chimelong Water Park

ProSlide announced a collaboration with Chimelong Water Park, the world’s most-visited waterpark. Opening spring 2025 in Guangzhou, China, this expansion will feature ProSlide’s newest innovations.

The ﬁrst complex is the world’s ﬁrst Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Water Coaster. Utilizing an advanced raft propulsion system, ProSlide’s HydroMAGNETIC is featured at waterparks like Holiday World, Universal Volcano Bay, and Everland Caribbean Bay.

The second complex anchors Chimelong’s reimagined entrance pavilion. The two water rides on this complex will dominate the landscape and create views for guests as they enter the waterpark. The ﬁrst raft ride is an enormous Double TORNADO 60, making Chimelong the ﬁrst waterpark in the world with three TORNADO 60s. The second raft ride features brand new water ride technology that ProSlide will be unveiling at the upcoming IAAPA Expo in Orlando.

A history of excellence together

ProSlide and Chimelong have partnered on several world-leading projects including two IAAPA Impact Award Winners – the ProSlide TORNADO (2007) and the ProSlide BehemothBOWL (2008).