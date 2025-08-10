Midnight Syndicate composes original score for Universal Horror Unleashed

Gothic horror and haunted house music composers Midnight Syndicate have written an original score for Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas. The new year-round horror experience is set to open on August 14, 2025.

The score is Midnight Syndicate’s latest collaboration with Universal Entertainment. It is part of a history of working together that goes back to 1999 when the band’s music first appeared in Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights event. Most recently, the band produced the “Music of Halloween Horror Nights” and “Legendary Truth” albums with Universal Orlando. “It’s an honor to be a part of this next exciting chapter in Universal’s legacy of horror entertainment with Universal Horror Unleashed,“ said Midnight Syndicate composer, Edward Douglas.

Midnight Syndicate’s music has been a staple in the haunted attraction industry worldwide since the late 1990s, but the Universal Horror Unleashed project marks their first custom score for an attraction. “Conveying an imaginary scene through music is something that we’ve been doing since the beginning of Midnight Syndicate, but capturing someone else’s vision for a project always presents a uniquely exciting set of challenges,” said Gavin Goszka. Douglas added “while writing for Universal Horror Unleashed was more akin to writing a Midnight Syndicate album than scoring a film, we needed to keep in mind that, like a film score, the music was just one of the cogs in the machine and needed to seamlessly elevate the many elements guests will be experiencing. Universal is creating a truly immersive horror experience with Universal Horror Unleashed where we think horror fans are really going to enjoy losing themselves.”

Located at the AREA15 District in Las Vegas, Universal Horror Unleashed is Universal Destinations & Experiences’ first-ever, year-round horror experience, set to open on August 14. The nightmarish spectacle features four themed immersive areas set in an abandoned production warehouse, plus four terrifying haunted houses, themed food and beverage offerings, and a retail location with unique collectible merchandise and more.

The band is currently focusing on their next full-length album which is scheduled for release in mid-2026. An EP of previously unreleased material entitled “Darkened Corners” is scheduled for a release in September of 2025.