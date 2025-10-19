Sunday, October 19, 2025
HomeBusiness
BusinessNewsWater Parks

P2:3 Consulting partners with Aquify Systems for aquatic mechanical solutions

By IPM News
Photo courtesy of P2:3 Consulting.

P2:3 Consulting, consultants for waterpark management and operations, has announced a partnership with Aquify Systems, a company dedicated to developing aquatic mechanical solutions that conserve water, energy, and space while improving performance and reliability.

Through this partnership, P2:3 Consulting will integrate Aquify’s advanced filtration and automation technologies into the design and operation of its managed and client waterparks. Aquify’s products – including regenerative media filters, control systems, and flow management solutions – help aquatic facilities reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, and minimize environmental impact.

“P2:3 is focused on helping waterparks operate smarter and more sustainably,” said Johnny Blevins, President/CEO of P2:3 Consulting. “Aquify’s technology is a perfect complement to that mission. Together, we’re able to help operators improve water quality, reduce energy use, and protect one of our industry’s most important resources: water.”

“Our partnership with P2:3 Consulting allows us to bring our sustainable systems to more parks and resorts across the country,” said Matt Moriarty, CEO of Aquify Systems. “We share a commitment to innovation and efficiency, and we’re excited to see how our technology can enhance the guest and operator experience in every P2:3-supported facility.”

The companies will highlight their collaboration during the upcoming World Waterpark Association Show in Orlando, October 19–23, 2025.

Subscribe to InPark for FREE!
Submit your news
IPM News
Previous article
Nearly 100 Christie projectors deployed for new museum dedicated to the life and work of Gandhi

Related Articles

Latest Articles

InPark Magazine (IPM) covers the intersection of themed entertainment and technology. We specialize in creating custom-crafted content designed to appeal to the industry’s top designers, creators, developers, owners and operators.

Contact us: email
Read our privacy policy