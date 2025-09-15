New Chinese historical live performance enhanced by Christie projectors

Christie announced that Jianye Display has deployed high-performance HS Series 1DLP laser projectors for a new immersive cultural performance at the Three Kingdoms Ancient Battlefield Scenic Area in Chibi Town, Xianning, Hubei Province. The installation brings fresh vitality to the epic tale of the Battle of Red Cliff.

Produced by Hubei Dingtu Culture and Tourism, and directed by multi-disciplinary artist Luo Kege, “Red Cliff: Borrowing the East Wind” combines live performance with advanced display technologies to recreate one of the most legendary battles in Chinese history. Seven Christie DWU19-HS laser projectors deliver visuals on the left citadel wall and the sails of a massive onstage warship, immersing audiences in a vivid reimagining of this pivotal Three Kingdoms conflict. Since its debut in April, the production has drawn large crowds, offering visitors a blend of history, artistry, and technology.

“The high brightness, rich color reproduction, and rock-solid reliability of the Christie DWU19-HS projectors enable ‘Red Cliff: Borrowing the East Wind’ to achieve a perfect fusion of light, shadow, and storytelling,” said a spokesperson from Jianye Display. “Iconic scenes and characters from the Battle of Red Cliff are brought to life with extraordinary realism, heightening immersion and offering a fresh cultural tourism experience at this historic site.”

Installation of the projection systems was completed in just one month, despite demanding conditions. With some projectors installed high above the performance area, Jianye Display’s technical team implemented strict safety protocols and used advanced 3D simulation to calculate projection angles and positioning, ensuring precise coverage and seamless image blending. To withstand dust, moisture, and unpredictable weather, all DWU19-HS projectors underwent rigorous testing to ensure reliable long-term performance in this outdoor venue.

The DWU19-HS delivers up to 20,050 lumens while weighing less than 41.6 kg (92 lbs). Equipped with Christie BoldColor+ technology, the projector provides natural, true-to-life colors with deeper blacks, while WUXGA resolution ensures sharp, detailed imagery. Built-in Christie Twist sets up and aligns irregular screens and multi-projector displays, while the optional Christie Mystique automated camera-based alignment and recalibration software quickly calibrates and maintains multi-projection systems.

Han Kim, vice president of Sales, Asia-Pacific, Christie, said, “We commend Jianye Display for their expertise and dedication in delivering ‘Red Cliff: Borrowing the East Wind.’ Through meticulous planning and flawless execution, they showcased the full potential of the DWU19-HS projectors, bringing history and artistry together in a compelling spectacle. This project is a shining example of how technology and creativity can work hand-in-hand to elevate cultural tourism.”