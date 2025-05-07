Semnox provides cashless technology and security solutions for Egypt FEC

Semnox Solutions, technology solutions provider for the entertainment and leisure industry, has partnered with Monkey Maze, a children’s entertainment center in Cairo, Egypt, to enhance safety, efficiency, and customer experience through its cashless and security solutions.

Monkey Maze offers an engaging and educational environment that encourages socialization and sensory development in an urban setting where access to nature is limited. With a variety of attractions such as interactive playgrounds, trampoline basketball, kiddie rides, arcade games, climbing walls, and a dedicated toddler section, Monkey Maze provides a unique blend of fun and learning. The center also features Monzi Café and offers party packages for birthdays and group events.

“We chose Semnox because of its efficient service solutions and advanced safety system we had designed specifically for the Monkey Maze concept,” said Richard Elias, CEO of COSMOFUN. “The secure access control with a child guardian pairing system has significantly improved safety by preventing unauthorized exits.”

Elias further added, “Cashless transactions and RFID technology at Monzi Café and Maker Maze activities have enhanced hygiene and convenience. The system is easy to use for our staff, and the support from Semnox has been outstanding.”

To enhance guest convenience and security, Monkey Maze has implemented Semnox’s solutions, including Point-of-Sale (POS) systems, XCESS RFID readers, wristbands, and locker management systems. These technologies enable a seamless, contactless and cashless experience while ensuring heightened safety measures for young visitors.

“It has been a pleasure working closely with the Monkey Maze team on this project,” said JS Reddy, VP & GM at Semnox Solutions. “Their vision for creating a safe and engaging space for children aligned perfectly with our solutions. Together, we’ve implemented a streamlined, intuitive system that not only enhances security but also elevates the overall guest experience.”