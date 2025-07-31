St. Louis Union Station to add three new rides

St. Louis Union Station is adding three new rides in the outdoor Wheel Park at the family entertainment destination.

The new rides, located adjacent to the St. Louis Wheel‘s south side and next to Union Station’s landmark train shed, will open to the public on Thursday, August 28.

Flying Louie, Loco Motion and Wave Swinger will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Guests can purchase individual ride tickets or combination tickets that can include Union Station’s other attractions.

“We’re excited to bring more family fun to St. Louis Union Station’s visitors,” said Brian O’Loughlin, vice president of Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM), Union Station’s owner. “These rides expand the variety of things to enjoy when visiting so our guests can stay at the hotel and play, dine and enjoy all St. Louis has to offer from their base at Union Station.”

The attractions in the St. Louis Wheel Park are developed by Icon Experiences and include the 200-foot-tall St. Louis Wheel which offers a 20-mile view of the downtown skyline from the top of the ride. Also in the Wheel Park are the St. Louis Carousel and the 18-hole St. Louis Mini-Golf.

Flying Louie

Flying Louie is a swashbuckling pirate ship-themed ride that swings in an arc reaching a height of 42-and-a-half feet. Riders on the 42-seat amusement will get views of St. Louis. Guests must be at least 48 inches tall to ride alone or 42 inches tall with a supervising companion at least 16 years old.

Loco Motion

In keeping with Union Station’s rich railroad history, Loco Motion is a train-themed roller coaster that will race around a track in the Wheel Park. It promises to deliver twists and turns of fun for the whole family. The 16-seat coaster will reach a height of 22 feet. Riders must be a minimum of 42 inches tall to ride alone or at least 36 inches tall with a supervising companion who is at least 16 years old.

Wave Swinger

Guests can take a trip back in time to the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair on this classic swing ride decorated in themes from the famous Louisiana Purchase Exposition. Riders will sit in a swing seat and be whirled through the sky. The ride stands 43-and-a-half feet high and will seat 64 people at a height of 25 feet. They must be at least 48 inches tall to ride alone or 42 inches tall with a companion at least 16 years old.

Midway games

Complementing these new attractions, a selection of classic carnival games will be introduced to the Wheel Park, enhancing the nostalgic, family-friendly atmosphere. Guests can test their skills and win prizes in a variety of games.