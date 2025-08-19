TEA partners with Wētā Workshop and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to spotlight the New Zealand attractions industry for TEA SATE APAC 2025

For the first time ever, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) is bringing its TEA SATE Asia-Pacific Conference to New Zealand. To bring this event to life, TEA has partnered with Wētā Workshop, the award-winning creative services company, and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU), the region’s cultural, events and destination agency. Taking place August 24-29 (NZST), the conference will celebrate New Zealand’s themed entertainment industry and promote collaboration, innovation and creation in New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

“The TEA SATE Asia-Pacific conference is an important annual event for the themed entertainment industry,” shared Melissa Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer, TEA. “Our members have wanted to visit and learn from New Zealand for quite some time. By working closely with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited (TAU) and New Zealand-based member company Wētā Workshop, we are proud to host this exclusive opportunity. We know it will leave a lasting impression with attendees for many years to come.”

Anchored in New Zealand’s most iconic destinations, TEA SATE Asia-Pacific will travel the country, highlighting many of the country’s inspiring locations and attractions. Leaders and innovators will share insight about the state of the industry, and what lies ahead.

Kicking off on August 24 at Auckland’s Sky Tower, TEA SATE Asia-Pacific 2025 will include experiences at iconic destinations including:

The All Blacks Experience Tour (Auckland)

Wētā Workshop Unleashed (Auckland)

The Hobbiton™ Movie Set (Matamata)

The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa (Wellington)

Wētā Workshop (Wellington)

The World of WearableArt (Wellington)

HyperCinema (Auckland), and

Roxy Cinema (Wellington)

Wellington-based, TEA-member and Thea award-winning creative company, Wētā Workshop, will host attendees for a visit to the Wētā Workshop Unleashed Dinner Experience at their themed Auckland entertainment site on Federal Street.

While attendees will come to TEA SATE Asia-Pacific from more than 12 countries, TEA invites New Zealand-based industry professionals to register and take part. TEA and TAU have created exclusive rates and registration opportunities, allowing locals to build their own itinerary. Local attendee offers include special rates to take part in the welcome reception, a single day of content or two full days of immersive content and experience.

“Attendees will learn from talented, globally-recognized leaders in the themed entertainment and leisure industries,” continued Melissa Oviedo. “We are especially excited Entertainment and Cultural Advisors (ECA) will provide an exclusive preview of the 2024 TEA Global Index. The annual report is a comprehensive study of global attractions attendance and provides critical insights into trends shaping leisure and entertainment markets worldwide. ECA will provide an executive summary and share key findings from this new report exclusively to SATE attendees ahead of its official public release.”

“Wētā Workshop is renowned for bringing beloved characters, iconic properties and unforgettable experiences to life around the world, with the majority of our immersive experience projects taking place offshore,” said Richard Taylor, co-founder and Chief Creative Officer for Wētā Workshop. “We are excited to welcome global creatives and leaders of the industry to our home so they can experience our unique Kiwi culture, as well as learn more about the opportunities and amazing talent based here.”

“We are honored to welcome the Themed Entertainment Association and this year’s SATE Asia-Pacific to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, before it moves down country to Waikato and Wellington,” says TAU’s Head of Business Events Ken Pereira. “Kicking this event off in Auckland is a testament to the region’s growing reputation as a hub for innovation and creativity, and this conference will allow us to share New Zealand’s rich expansion into themed entertainment. This is a thriving global industry, and this event will provide a vital in-person chance to exchange knowledge and make connections to help drive continued growth. It will also allow international experts here for the conference to experience what our region has to offer for both work and play. We are excited to work with TEA on this unique opportunity.”