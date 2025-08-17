Merlin Entertainments and Fever to present light spectacle immersive experience at Mall of America

Super Neon, a vibrant immersive experience of glowing lights and surreal landscapes, will make its U.S. debut at Mall of America on September 12, 2025.

Conceived, designed, and brought to life in under a year, this first-of-its-kind world quickly went from imagination to reality by Merlin Magic Making, the creative group behind Merlin Entertainments and presented by Fever – the global live entertainment discovery platform. Super Neon invites guests of all ages to step into a kaleidoscopic world of art, light, and imagination.

Spanning a 45–60-minute journey across more than 11,000 square feet of space at Mall of America, Super Neon leads visitors through a series of luminous, interactive rooms where imagination comes to life. The illuminated playground will provide interactives such as:

A colorful rainstorm, complete with underwater umbrellas hanging from the sky

Stroll through a magical forest where guests’ touch brings life to towering trees

Pose with radiant sculptures, sensory light tunnels and cloudlike dreamscapes

“Paint” with beams of color and explore otherworldly, photogenic installations

“Super Neon all started with the trend and fascination in awe-inspiring lighting installations and how light has a mood-boosting impact on us all,” said Liz Cummings, Merlin Making Creative Lead for New Products & Concepts. “In making this world’s first attraction from start to finish in less than a year, we were able to hone in on current trends and make them relevant for our guests immediately. Throughout the creation of Super Neon, we’ve had to completely rethink how we bring attractions to life – working differently with our teams to deliver faster while still bringing the depth, quality, and signature Merlin magic our guests expect.”

“At Fever, we’re passionate about bringing unique, world-class experiences to life for audiences everywhere,” said Tom Mcelwee, RGM North America at Fever. “Super Neon is a perfect example of immersive storytelling done right. It’s imaginative, meaningful, and designed to spark wonder while elevating the senses of people of all ages. We’re thrilled to bring this unique experience to the greater Minneapolis area.”