Two all-new mall-based attractions to open soon with design by Merlin Magic Making

Conceived, designed, and brought to life in under a year, two all-new attractions – Super Neon and WONDRA – went from imagination to reality by Merlin Magic Making, the creative force behind Merlin Entertainments.

Leveraging their expertise in crafting everything from rollercoasters to entire theme parks, Merlin Magic Making rethought their entire process to embrace the fast-paced challenge. Now these immersive spaces will make their global debut in partnership with Fever, the global live entertainment discovery platform. WONDRA, a fantastical, nature-infused journey, will open in the Chicago area on September 5, 2025 and Super Neon, a glowing, mood-enhancing world, will open in the Minneapolis area on September 12, 2025.

WONDRA, the more than 11,500-square-foot sized attraction opening at Woodfield Mall, will allow guests of all ages to embark on a journey to discover the wonders of the natural world. From wandering through a dreamy sky filled with personalized clouds to bringing flowers and meadows to life with just a voice; these new immersive experiences will spark curiosity, foster connection, and ignite awe.

Super Neon will open with its more than 11,700 square-foot space at Mall of America, bringing a neon wonderland. The illuminated playground will feature interactives like a colorful rainstorm with underwater umbrellas hanging from the sky, and a magical forest where a guest’s touch brings towering trees to life.

“WONDRA is rooted in the idea that people are drawn to nature and we all crave more of it in our lives. Super Neon all started with the trend and fascination in awe-inspiring lighting installations and how light has a mood-boosting impact on us all,” said Liz Cummings, Merlin Magic Making Creative Lead for New Products & Concepts. “By making these world-first attractions from start to finish in less than a year, we can hone in on current trends and make them relevant for our guests immediately. Throughout the creation of WONDRA and Super Neon, we’ve had to completely rethink how we bring attractions to life – working differently with our teams to deliver faster while still bringing the depth, quality, and signature Merlin magic our guests expect.”

“At Fever, we’re passionate about bringing unique, world-class experiences to life for audiences everywhere,” said Tom Mcelwee, RGM North America at Fever. “WONDRA is imaginative, meaningful, and designed to connect guests to the wonder of nature in a whole new way. Super Neon is a perfect example of immersive storytelling done right. It’s imaginative, meaningful, and designed to spark wonder while elevating the senses. We’re thrilled to bring these unique experiences to both the greater Minneapolis and Chicago areas.”

Merlin Magic Making has even more surprises in store in the near future. The creative team is now focusing on Merlin’s largest investment in LEGOLAND Resorts ever with the most technologically advanced indoor space-themed coaster opening in early 2026 in Florida and California, as well as the worlds-first permanent location-based immersive Minecraft attractions.