Zoo Knoxville to present immersive show created by Moment Factory this winter

This winter, visitors at Zoo Knoxville will step into a whole new experience as the zoo unveils Smoky Night Lights, an immersive show celebrating the region’s iconic music and nature.

Created by internationally acclaimed entertainment studio, Moment Factory, this original experience is centered around a multimedia show presented in a natural amphitheater and viewed from a suspended platform with multiple vantage points. With music as a driving force, visitors are immersed in a dynamic soundscape where nature and melody converge. Created in collaboration with regional artists, it captures the unique essence of Appalachian culture.

“This show is like nothing Knoxville has seen before,” says Bill Street, President & CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “Smoky Night Lights is more than a show; it’s a heartfelt tribute to our region’s beauty and a whole new way to enjoy the zoo after dark. We can’t wait to welcome our community and visitors alike to see the Smokies in a completely new light.”

Moment Factory shares in Zoo Knoxville’s excitement. “We are incredibly proud to be part of this groundbreaking project. Designing this show for the zoo’s unique programmable outdoor venue for their winter season has been an exciting creative challenge. With over 550 projects worldwide, this marks a first for us: a collective outdoor show that can be discovered from multiple perspectives,” says Mathieu Grainger, Producer, Moment Factory.

Smoky Night Lights will debut at Zoo Knoxville in November 2025 and run nightly throughout the winter season.