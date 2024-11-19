Tallest Screamin’ Swing in the world to open at Hersheypark in Summer 2025

Today at IAAPA Expo 2024 in Orlando, Fla., Hersheypark and S&S Worldwide unveiled the gondola design for the all-new 2025 Twizzlers Twisted Gravity attraction. The high-thrill pendulum attraction will be the tallest Screamin’ Swing in the world when it opens at the largest amusement park in Pennsylvania in summer 2025.

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity features the newest candy to join the iconic Hersheypark skyline with a one-of-a-kind design unique to Hershey. The attraction boasts the distinct Twizzlers red color throughout the design and features two 20-person gondolas with four Twizzlers-branded zones. Guests can sit in gondolas uniquely themed to Twizzlers Strawberry, Cherry, Hershey’s Chocolate and Black Licorice.

The one-minute and 10-second experience begins as riders of Hershey’s height category (48-54”) and above ascend 137 adrenaline-pumping feet, defy gravity at speeds reaching 68 miles per hour and experience multiple mind-bending zero G moments as they swing high above Spring Creek in The Hollow region of Hersheypark.

Twizzlers Twisted Gravity will join more than 70 rides, a water park and a zoo included with admission as part of three parks in one.

In addition to Twizzlers Twisted Gravity, Hersheypark is the only place where guests can snap a selfie with a Twizzlers Character, measure as a Twizzlers height category and ride in a Twizzlers-themed train on Candymonium hypercoaster.