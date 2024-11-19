Zamperla announces “Naruto” themed coaster for Parc Spirou

At the 2024 IAAPA Expo, in collaboration with Parc Spirou, Zamperla unveiled the new Family Thrill Launch Coaster, set to open in 2026. This coaster is designed to appeal to both thrill-seekers and families.

Engineered to provide a mix of high-energy excitement with a unique profile smooth ride, this coaster is an ideal blend of thrill and family-friendly appeal, making it a distinctive addition to Parc Spirou’s lineup.

Parc Spirou sees this project as an opportunity to expand its family area, providing a thrilling attraction that is also suitable for younger visitors.

Hervé Lux, General Manager of Parc Spirou, stated, “We are thrilled to bring an exclusive attraction like the Family Thrill Launch Coaster to Parc Spirou, a unique coaster designed specifically for us. We chose Zamperla for the role as a major manufacturer with highly qualified engineers, their industry-leading safety record, and—since we wanted to work with IPs—the high quality of their creative team. With this partnership, we’re confident we’re offering our visitors an exciting and safe experience, ideal for those needing that ‘first big coaster’ while also satisfying teens and young adults looking for a coaster with excitement.”

It’s not just a thrill to ride but also eye-catching in design. From detailed set pieces to thematic ride elements, Zamperla’s Creative Department has expertly crafted an immersive experience that will delight both Naruto fans and newcomers alike.

“I have a personal connection to this project because I’ve always been a fan of manga, and I can proudly affirm that our team has done an outstanding job” shared Enrico Patechi, Creative Design Manager. “Our goal was to create an experience that feels like an extension of Naruto’s world, and we believe fans will love the final product. It was challenging to translate the 2D manga into detailed 3D fiberglass elements.”

The rider experience is a pair of acts- two different coaster experiences combined for a 1,004 m (3,204 ft) ride. The first half of the ride features a 65 km/h (40 mph) launch up into a High Chicane and Angled Airtime Hill. From there the coaster dives down and hugs the ground. It speeds over a Double Down and wraps around the towering spike before returning to the load station.

However, riders are in for a surprise as it accelerates again over the same launch section- but faster, this time at 75 km/h (47 mph). It passes over the switch and goes the left around 180-degree turn and accelerates atop the Airtime Hill. The coaster snakes through an S-Curve and up a Dead-End Spike that stands 31.5 m (103 ft) tall. At the top of the spike gravity takes over and the second part of the ride is experienced backwards.

Zamperla first announced the Family Thrill Launch Coaster at IAAPA 2021. The Italian ride manufacturer designed this coaster to cater to families as well as coaster enthusiasts, creating a shared experience everyone can enjoy.

Adam Sandy

“The Family Thrill Launch Coaster is a great addition to the Zamperla portfolio. This experience is a broad appeal attraction, which means that riders with a 105 cm (42 in) minimum height requirement a majority of park visitors can enjoy the attraction.” noted Adam Sandy, Roller Coaster Sales and Marketing Director. “In addition, it has several marketable moments like multiple launches and a spike. These attributes are unique selling points parks can use to sell the coaster on social media, it allows them to break out and market the ride in a completely new way.”

The collaboration between Zamperla and Parc Spirou marks an important milestone in an already successful partnership.

Charles De Bruyne, Sales Manager Europe, remarked, “Working with Parc Spirou has been an incredibly rewarding experience for us. We are proud to be part of the world premiere with the arrival of Naruto, and excited to open the door to a new audience, both in terms of themes and rides. We look forward to continuing this partnership and creating more unforgettable experiences together.”

This new coaster symbolizes Zamperla and Parc Spirou’s joint commitment to offering shared entertainment experiences, providing families with the chance to enjoy a thrilling coaster that combines innovative engineering with beloved storytelling to create an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.