Disneyland Resort invites the return of holiday classics during its 70th Celebration

Disneyland Resort revealed the festive entertainment and experiences guests can look forward to during the return of its enchanting Holiday season with limited-time entertainment, festive food and beverages, merchandise and more. In addition to holiday moments, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues to offer special anniversary entertainment, experiences and more.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort returns November 14, 2025, through January 7, 2026, enveloping the resort in the joy of the season with wintry décor and beloved holiday traditions. At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will be dressed in sparkling new looks for the occasion that give nods to the 70th Celebration. Through December 24, Santa Claus will make visits around the resort for photo opportunities and to hear guests’ holiday wishes.

Returning holiday experiences at Disneyland Resort include, “A Christmas Fantasy Parade,” “Believe…in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular and the Haunted Mansion Holiday and “it’s a small world” Holiday. Reserved viewing for “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” is included in the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour.

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle shimmers with more than 80,000 twinkling lights, sparkling “icicles” and glistening snow-capped turrets, with a “snowfall” along parts of Main Street, U.S.A., and other locations in Disneyland Park.

In Disney California Adventure Park, Cars Land will feature décor: the transformed Mater’s Jingle Jamboree and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl.

The Downtown Disney District and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are set to sparkle with festive decorations, seasonal treats and live entertainment. Guests can enjoy nightly “snow” throughout the district. In that area, guests can also look for hidden character-themed ornaments as part of Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail.

This season at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can enjoy the new dinnertime character experience, Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast, and the new Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party breakfast and brunch, which adds Daisy Duck and Donald Duck to its character lineup.

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park

Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park, where a season of celebrations comes to life with expressions of the many ways in which diverse and blended families in Southern California celebrate this special time of the year.

Disney Festival of Holidays immerses guests in storytelling, authentic cultural music and dance performances, and the festive whimsy of Disney and Pixar themed shows and character experiences. Guests can also look forward to new menu items at the Festive Food Marketplaces, along with returning favorites such as the braised pork belly adobo.

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! will transform Paradise Gardens into a cultural celebration that includes live music, daily crafts, specialty dishes and character appearances inspired by Latin American traditions. The Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party will perform on select days, featuring The Three Caballeros accompanied by Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and more.

On select days, guests can join Mirabel and her friends from Disney Animation’s “Encanto” in “Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season,” featuring stories and songs from the film. Also on select days, guests may encounter Miguel from Pixar’s “Coco” as he joins Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland to celebrate the spirit of the Holidays through heartfelt stories and timeless songs in “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel”.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues

Select experiences from the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will remain available for guests to enjoy. Current entertainment that will remain during winter seasons include “World of Color Happiness!” and “Tapestry of Happiness” projections on select nights. The “Paint the Night” parade and other entertainment experiences will pause temporarily during this season and resume at a later date.

Areas and attractions around the resort will retain special touches, including the 70th enhancements on Toy Story Midway Mania!, decorative accents and the colorful castle photo opportunity in the esplanade. Interactive MagicBand+ locations and the Key to Disneyland lock stations will remain available.