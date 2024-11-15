Q-SYS opens its UAE Experience Center in Dubai

Q-SYS Middle East Electronics Trading LLC announced the grand opening of its Q-SYS UAE Experience Center in Dubai.

Strategically located in the Dubai Supreme Court Complex, this Q-SYS Experience Center spans more than 4,000 square feet and delivers an experiential tour through the capabilities of the Q-SYS Platform. The Experience Center features divisible meeting room and training room, large boardroom, demo lab, and an open events area with a café/bar where customers can explore demonstrations of Q-SYS in an entertainment environment.

“We are excited to open our new Q-SYS Experience Center in Dubai,” says Chant Utukian, Managing Director, MEA, QSC. “It represents our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our partners and customers with the best possible environment to explore and experience Q-SYS solutions. We believe this Center will become a hub for collaboration and creativity, driving growth and success in the region.”

The Center is equipped with multiple technologies from Q-SYS’s partner ecosystem along with the Q-SYS UC Compute Bundle and provides a comprehensive platform for hands-on experiences and training.

An important addition to the Experience Center is the specialized training area aimed at boosting regional training efforts. This custom-designed flex space can hold additional participants and works alongside the Experience Center to provide a practical, immersive learning environment. Trainees will have the opportunity to interact with Q-SYS solutions, simulate live situations, and engage with the equipment and scenarios directly.

As Q-SYS continues to expand its presence in the Middle East and parts of Africa, the Experience Center also houses the QSC UAE office which will support the growing team and functions in the region. The Center will cater to the whole GCC region, offering a space for partners to spend time, test solutions, and engage with Q-SYS experts.